Chilly Start and Plenty of Sun

Saturday features a chilly morning, followed by lots of sun on the mainland and good sun with a few clouds in the Keys. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low-70s on the mainland and the upper-60s in the Keys.

Sunday will bring lows in the 50s on the mainland and the mid-60s in the Keys. Look for a mix of sun and clouds in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and sunny skies along the Gulf Coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Monday will feature a mild morning with lows in the low to mid-60s on the mainland and near 70 degrees in the Keys. Then, we’ll see some sun and plenty of clouds in the East Coast metro area and mostly sunny skies along the Gulf Coast and the Keys. Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area, mostly in the upper-70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Tuesday will be off to a chilly start as a front moves in. Look for morning lows in the 50s on the mainland. The day will be sunny in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast and the Keys will see mostly sunny skies — but don’t look for much of a warmup. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-60s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for another chilly morning, with lows in the upper-40s on the mainland. The mainland will be sunny but quite cold, and the Keys will see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper-60s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.



