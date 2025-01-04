Home Weather Chilly Start and Plenty of Sun

Chilly Start and Plenty of Sun

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features a chilly morning, followed by lots of sun on the mainland and good sun with a few clouds in the Keys.  Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low-70s on the mainland and the upper-60s in the Keys.

Sunday will bring lows in the 50s on the mainland and the mid-60s in the Keys.  Look for a mix of sun and clouds in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and sunny skies along the Gulf Coast.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Monday will feature a mild morning with lows in the low to mid-60s on the mainland and near 70 degrees in the Keys. Then, we’ll see some sun and plenty of clouds in the East Coast metro area and mostly sunny skies along the Gulf Coast and the Keys. Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area, mostly in the upper-70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Tuesday will be off to a chilly start as a front moves in.  Look for morning lows in the 50s on the mainland.  The day will be sunny in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast and the Keys will see mostly sunny skies — but don’t look for much of a warmup.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-60s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for another chilly morning, with lows in the upper-40s on the mainland.  The mainland will be sunny but quite cold, and the Keys will see a mix of sun and clouds.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper-60s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

 


Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

