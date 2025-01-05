Chilly Morning, Then a Pleasant Afternoon

Sunday features a chilly morning, followed by a mix of sun and clouds on a gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf Coast. The Keys will see more clouds than sun. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-70s.

Monday morning will be mild, with lows in the low to mid-60s on the mainland. Look for more clouds than sun on the mainland and a nice mix of sun and clouds in the Keys. Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will feature morning lows in the 50s on the mainland as another front moves in. The day will be mostly sunny with a cold and gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-60s.

Wednesday morning will be cold, with lows in the mid to upper-40s on the mainland and in the upper-50s in the Keys. The mainland will be sunny, while the Keys will see mostly sunny skies — but don’t expect much of a warmup. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper-60s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Thursday’s forecast calls for another cold morning, with lows in the upper-40s on the mainland. Look for lots of sun on the mainland and a mix of sun and clouds in the Keys. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-60s.



