Chilly and Windy Tuesday

Tuesday features a chilly morning, followed by a mix of sun and clouds. The Gulf Coast and the Keys will be very breezy, and there’s a wind advisory for the east coast metro area through early Wednesday morning. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, and there’s an elevated rip current risk at the Gulf beaches. Minor flooding is also possible near high tides along the coast of Broward and Palm Beach counties. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 60s in the East Coast metro area, in the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast, and near 70 degrees in the Keys.

Wednesday morning will be chilly again, with lows mostly in the low to mid-50s. The day will be breezy and sunny. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 70s.

Thursday morning lows will remain stuck in the 50s. Then look for lots of sun. The east coast metro area will be breezy again. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Friday will feature a milder morning, with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the low 60s. It will be a sunny day along the Gulf Coast, while the east coast metro area will see plenty of sun and a few clouds. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.