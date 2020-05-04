Charity During COVID-19: The Importance of Giving Back

COVID-19 has taken over the world. Life looks completely different than it did just a few weeks ago. Restaurants, schools, and libraries have all shut their doors. Moreover, hospitals all over the country are overrun with patients. Now more than ever, we must rely on each other for support. This article will explain the importance of giving back during the COVID-19 pandemic. Remember, we’ll get through this crisis together.

People Need Your Help

People should always give back whenever they’re able. Thousands of Floridians struggle with homelessness or hunger every year. This crisis has only made these issues worse. Tons of people have lost their jobs or can no longer afford to eat. People need your help now more than ever, so please, use your time at home as an opportunity to go through your closets. Donate any items you haven’t worn in forever to a local homeless shelter near you. Also, consider donating some of your time by volunteering at a food bank. So many families are unsure of where their next meal will come from. Help these facilities that are assisting new populations of people by sparing any extra food and time you have to help.

A Little Kindness Goes A Long Way

No one should underestimate the importance of giving back during this crisis. Everyone deserves a tiny distraction from the chaos, so do what you can to put a smile on someone’s face during these challenging times. If you can spare some extra cash, donate to a charity that’s helping those in need during the pandemic. Also, organize a drive-by birthday surprise for those whose special day falls during this time. Don’t forget about the elderly in your neighborhood during this time, either. Bake some delicious salted chocolate chip pecan cookies, and leave them at their doorstep. Younger people should also offer to go grocery shopping for older generations so they can avoid the crowds.

Everything is so uncertain right now. Yet, if we remain a united front, we’ll get through this together. Use this free time as an opportunity to give back to those in need. Donate money, clothing, food, or PPE if you have it. Also, try your hardest to put a smile on another Floridians’ face. Any small act of kindness will make these troublesome times seem a little less scary.