‘Centaurus’ Subvariant of Omicron: What Do We know?

Written by Hannah Flynn — Fact checked by Alexandra Sanfins, Ph.D.

An emerging subvariant of Omicron, BA.2.7, nicknamed “Centaurus” on social media, is causing both concern and confusion among people worldwide. Why the astronomical nickname, what do we know about it, and is there really cause for worry? Here is what the data and experts have to say. Our lives were much simpler in many ways back at the beginning of 2020. We only had one variant of SARS-CoV-2, the wildtype, and we had no idea what the COVID-19 pandemic had in store for us. When scientists started detecting new variants of interest or concern, they initially nicknamed them after the places they had emerged in. The World Health Organization (WHO) made efforts to officially designate variants with names from the Greek alphabet in an attempt to curb racist and xenophobic associations, such as those seen when SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was first detected in China. The “Kent variant,” first identified in the United Kingdom, thus became the Alpha variant, and this pattern continued with the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa, and so on.

Another descendant of Omicron The current dominant variant in countries around the world is the Omicron variant. However, a number of subvariants have been detected within the Omicron lineage in recent months. One of those, named BA.2.75 in the Pangeo lineage system used by virologists and the WHO, has been nicknamed Centaurus on the back of a single Tweet, which caught on unexpectedly well. Many people and headlines are now referring to the Centaurus variant in much the same way as they referred to the Delta and Beta variants, as though it were its official name. The WHO has not yet designated BA.2.75 as a variant of concern in its own right, though it is currently monitoring it. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) designated it a “variant under monitoring” on July 7, 2022 as it has been detected in European countries including the U.K. and Germany. Experts first detected this variant in India in May, where it was reportedly spreading more rapidly than other Omicron subvariants. Spyros Lytras, who is a doctoral researcher in virology at the University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, told Medical News Today: “I agree with the WHO’s current approach of not assigning any new [variants of concern] to the Omicron subvariants so far. The appearance of Omicron was a very significant event in the evolution of the virus and the pandemic’s progression and more such significant ‘jumps’ are expected in the future. As such, if we were to name every Omicron subvariant with a new Greek letter we’d be undermining the importance of ‘Omicron’ as a group of subvariants.” Mutations likely to confer immune evasion The so-called Centaurus variant is not the first Omicron subvariant to be detected, nor is it the only subvariant being monitored at the moment.