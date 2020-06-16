Celebrate The 4th With Peter Noone, Herman of Herman’s Hermits, In Boca Raton

Celebrate Independence Day with everyone’s favorite Brit!

Peter Noone (a.k.a. Herman of Herman’s Hermits) comes to the Funky Biscuit on the 4th of July for an intimate concert experience like you’ve never seen him before!

Peter continues to sell out – thousands of seats – everywhere he goes but this 4th of July weekend, he’s all ours. He’ll tell the stories only he can tell, sing the hits that made him one of the biggest stars in popular music history and he will leave you captivated!

The iconic teen idol and pop singer was a vital part of the British Invasion and he’s as big a star today as ever, having starred on Broadway, helming VH1’s “My Generation” in the 80’s and currently hosting “Something Good with Peter Noone” on SiriusXM 60’s on 6.

“So many of our fans asked us to bring Peter back to South Florida. This is a one-night-only show not to be missed,” said Joe Mirrione, music impresario and creator of the Pop, Rock & Doo Wopp concert series

WHAT: An Evening With Peter Noone, Herman of Herman’s Hermits

WHERE: The Funky Biscuit

303 SE Mizner Blvd Royal Palm Place, Boca Raton, Florida

WHEN: Saturday, July 4, 2020 TIME: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

INFO: Ticket prices are for tables of 2 seats, 3 seats, 4 seats & 6 seats.

Each Reserved Seat is subject to a $25 food or beverage minimum

A limited number of individual tickets will be available at the door on the day of show, on a first come first serve basis.

Event & Ticketing:

http://poprockdoowopp.com/event/peter-noone-concert-in-boca-raton-july-4/

Presented by Praia Entertainment Group

https://poprockdoowopp.com/

Peter Noone

Peter Blair Denis Bernard Noone is a multi-talented entertainer, who has been delighting audiences nearly all his life. At the age of fifteen, Peter achieved international fame as “Herman”, lead singer of the legendary pop band Herman’s Hermits. His classic hits include: “I’m Into Something Good”, “Mrs. Brown, you’ve Got A Lovely Daughter”, “I’m Henry VIII, I Am”, “Silhouettes”, “Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat”, “Wonderful World”, “Just A Little Bit Better”, “There’s A Kind of Hush”, “A Must To Avoid”, “Listen People”, “No Milk Today” “The End of the World” “Leaning On A Lamp Post”, and “Dandy”. Ultimately, Herman’s Hermits sold over fifty-two million recordings. In all, fourteen singles and seven albums went gold.

Accompanied by his band, Herman’s Hermits, Noone currently performs over 200 concerts a year. He consistently plays to sold-out venues and his admirers span the generations. Today’s teen girls scream just as passionately as their mothers did back in 1965, prompting VH1 to select Noone as their viewer’s choice for the “Sexiest Artist of the Year”. There is no doubt that Peter Noone’s extraordinary talent, disarming wit, handsome features and compelling stage presence will continue to delight fans of all ages, for a long, long time to come.