Catch the View – 16 Best Restaurants in Naples, Florida on The Water

Naples, Florida, an idyllic coastal town renowned for its stunning views, is also a haven for food enthusiasts. From fresh seafood to delectable fusion cuisine, the top waterfront eateries in Naples never cease to amaze.

Whether you’re a local or a tourist, these dining establishments offer a combination of breathtaking scenery and mouthwatering delights that are sure to leave a lasting impression.

The best restaurants in Naples Florida on the water allow you to indulge in a sumptuous meal while gazing at the azure waters of the Gulf of Mexico. From upscale dining experiences to casual beachside cafes, the options are endless.

Sample the catch of the day prepared to perfection at one of the renowned seafood restaurants or tantalize your taste buds with innovative dishes infused with global flavors.

These Naples restaurants on the water not only cater to your culinary desires but provide an ambiance that is unparalleled. Feast on gourmet delights while watching the sunset paint the sky with a vivid palette of colors.

Discover the waterfront restaurants in Naples by embarking on a culinary journey that combines scenic beauty with exceptional cuisine.

Dining at Waterfront Restaurants

When it comes to dining, waterfront restaurants in Naples provide an experience like no other. The scenic views and ambiance alone make it worth the visit. The serene atmosphere and picturesque surroundings create the perfect backdrop for a memorable dining experience.

Not only do waterfront eateries offer stunning views, but they also provide an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The peacefulness of the waterfront setting allows you to relax and unwind as you indulge in a delicious meal. Whether you’re dining with friends, family, or that special someone, you’ll find that the tranquil atmosphere enhances the overall dining experience.

The Best Restaurants in Naples on the Water

Naples is home to a plethora of exceptional waterfront eateries, each with its own distinct charm and culinary offerings. Here are some of the top Naples waterfront restaurants that should be on every food lover’s radar:

The Turtle Club was founded in 1998 by Mike Moore and Peter Tierney on the grounds of the Vanderbilt Beach Resort, which was the very first hotel established on Vanderbilt Beach in 1951. The restaurant has been operated by the Moore family since 1968. They are reopening in January 2024 from hurricane damage. One of the best-known Naples restaurants on the water.

Location: 9225 Gulf Shore Dr, Naples, FL 34108

Cuisine: Seafood, American

A culinary experience matched only by the view, BALEEN Naples offers exquisite views of the beach, the Gulf, and spectacular sunsets.

Location: 9891 Gulf Shore Dr, Naples, FL 34108

Cuisine: Seafood, American

The Bay House Restaurant is one of Naples’ hidden gems. Located directly on the Cocohatchee River in North Naples, the restaurant offers spectacular waterfront dining and unparalleled views of the Cocohatchee wildlife preserve.

Location: 799 Walkerbilt Rd, Naples, FL 34110

Cuisine: American, Seafood

Designed as a contemporary Naples waterfront restaurant, M Waterfront Grille is refined and engaging, featuring cutting-edge continental cuisine with an emphasis on fresh seafood, steaks, house-made pasta, organics and light lounge plates.

Location: 4300 Gulf Shore Blvd N, Naples, FL 34103

Cuisine: Seafood, Steakhouse

At The Dock, they like to think of themselves as a little piece of Naples’ history. They first opened their doors for business in 1976 and have been serving our amazing neighborhood and community ever since. One of the oldest Naples restaurants on the water.

Location: 845 12th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102

Cuisine: Seafood, American

One of our family’s favorite Naples restaurants on the water at Florida Travel Blog, Boathouse on Naples Bay has been serving delicious food and beautiful views to generations of local families. It’s casual waterfront dining that will exceed your expectations! Great river views and valet parking.

Location: 990 Broad Ave S, Naples, FL 34102

Cuisine: Seafood, Steakhouse

We have eaten at Riverwalk many times. We consider this to be one of the best casual dining restaurants in Naples. Great views of boat traffic on the river. Just across the river is Keyy’s Fish House, another favorite.

Location: 1200 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102

Cuisine: Seafood, American

A memorable culinary journey awaits at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples. The Ritz is one of the top upscale resorts in Naples. Featuring thoughtfully prepared menus inspired by the relaxed, refined ambiance of this oceanfront resort, the hotel’s restaurants celebrate signature flavors and authentic ingredients, responsibly sourced from sustainable farmers and fishermen. Casual waterfront restaurant.

Location: 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples, FL 34109

Cuisine: Seafood, Caribbean

Since their founding in 1990, Bayside Seafood Grill & Bar has been recognized and loved as a local destination for fresh seafood and classic cuisine in a memorable waterfront setting.

Location: 4270 Gulf Shore Blvd N, Naples, FL 34103

Cuisine: Seafood

Featuring friendly service and a whimsical nautical menu. Enjoy the view of Venetian Bay as boats parade by. Sit around the bar or fireplace and enjoy live entertainment. A Naples neighborhood tradition since 1995. Very upscale pub food.

Location: 4360 Gulf Shore Blvd N, Naples, FL 34103

Cuisine: American, Seafood

We include this great little breakfast place because there is no reason not to have coffee and a morning start at a Naples restaurant on the water.

Location: 900 Broad Ave S, Naples, FL 34102

Cuisine: American, Breakfast

Probably the most casual of the restaurants. They serve basic pub fare at reasonable prices. They don’t take reservations.

Location: 9180 Gulf Shore Dr N, Naples, FL 34108

Cuisine: Seafood, American

T-Michaels Steak & Lobster is a fine-dining Naples waterfront restaurant on Venetian Bay. One of the best-known steak houses in Naples.

Location: 4050 Gulf Shore Blvd N, Naples, FL 34103

Cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

They say, “We would like to invite you to an experience like no other with fabulous cuisine and beautiful views.” On Venetian Bay with good waterfront Italian food. One of the few Italian Naples restaurants on the water.

Location: 4236 Gulf Shore Blvd N, Naples, FL 34103

Cuisine: Italian, Seafood

Across the river from Riverwalk Restaurant, Kelly’s is a great place for fresh off the boat seafood of all kinds. Very casual and stone crab claws everywhere during season.

Location: 1302 Fifth Avenue S. (US 41 E), On The Gordon River, Naples, Florida

Cuisine: Fresh Seafood

A chain restaurant in Tin City serving all types of casual seafood with an emphasis on crab and local species. On the Gordon River with limited waterfront views.

Location: 1200 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102

Cuisine: Seafood with an emphasis on crab.

These are our best restaurants in Naples Florida on the water. Are there more? Yes, but we haven’t discovered them yet, so drop us a note.

Signature dishes and culinary delights

The Naples restaurants on the water pride themselves on serving culinary delights that are as visually appealing as they are delicious. From fresh seafood straight from the Gulf to innovative fusion dishes, there’s something to satisfy every palate.

Here are some signature local dishes you must try:

Gulf Shrimp Scampi: This classic dish gets a coastal twist at many waterfront eateries in Naples. Plump Gulf shrimp are sautéed in garlic-infused butter and finished with a splash of white wine and lemon juice. The result is a flavorful and succulent dish that showcases the freshness of the region’s seafood. Blackened Grouper: A staple in many waterfront restaurants, blackened grouper is a true crowd-pleaser. The fillet is coated in a blend of spices, including paprika, cayenne pepper, and black pepper, before being seared to perfection. The result is a perfectly spiced fish with a crispy exterior and tender, flaky flesh. Key Lime Pie: No trip to Naples is complete without indulging in a slice of Key Lime Pie. This tangy and refreshing dessert is made with the juice of Key limes, which are known for their distinct flavor. The creamy filling is nestled in a buttery graham cracker crust, creating a harmonious balance of sweet and tart flavors.

Stone Crab Claws: In season from October to May, these delicious morsels are considered a delicacy by all who try them. You can get them in several sizes and hot or cold (our preference is cold). Served most frequently with a Stone Crab Mustard Sauce.

About Naples, Florida

Naples is renowned for its clear water beaches, upscale amenities, and cultural offerings. With its reputation as a haven for affluent retirees and seasonal residents, Naples boasts a sophisticated ambiance. The city is characterized by well-manicured neighborhoods, luxury shopping districts, and a vibrant arts scene.

Beyond its coastal allure, Naples is home to a diverse array of cultural attractions. The Naples Philharmonic, housed within the Artis—Naples complex, is a cultural centerpiece that hosts world-class performances, from classical concerts to Broadway shows.

The city’s downtown area features upscale galleries, boutiques, and fine dining establishments, creating a sophisticated and lively atmosphere. Additionally, Naples preserves its natural beauty through numerous parks, such as Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, which offers opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking, bird-watching, and picnicking.

Overall, Naples seamlessly combines opulence with natural beauty, creating a distinctive and desirable destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

With the upscale cultural atmosphere, Naples has some of the best restaurants in the country.

Tips for Dining at Waterfront Restaurants in Naples, Florida

To make the most of your dining experience at Naples restaurants on the water, keep these tips in mind:

Make reservations: Waterfront eateries can get busy, especially during peak tourist seasons. To ensure you secure a table with the best views, it’s advisable to make reservations in advance. Most restaurants offer online booking options, making it convenient and hassle-free. Some of the casual restaurants do not offer reservations. Dress appropriately: While waterfront eateries in Naples generally have a relaxed atmosphere, it’s still important to dress appropriately. Opt for casual yet smart attire, especially for upscale establishments. The more casual eateries outlined in our list of restaurants in Naples Florida on the water may have less formal attire. Timing is key: If you’re looking to catch a stunning sunset while enjoying your meal, make sure to time your reservation accordingly. Check the local sunset times and aim to arrive at least 30 minutes before to secure a prime spot. Watching the sky change colors as you dine is an experience you won’t want to miss.

Seasonal Seafood Offerings at Naples Waterfront Restaurants

Florida is blessed with an abundance of seafood due to its extensive coastline and diverse aquatic ecosystems. The availability of seafood can vary by season as different species migrate, spawn, or become more prevalent during specific times of the year.

Here are some examples of seasonal seafood in Naples Florida restaurants:

Stone Crab (October 15 to May 15): Stone crab claws are a delicacy in Florida, and the season for harvesting them runs from October 15 to May 15. During this time, you can find stone crab claws on the menus of many seafood restaurants.

Stone crab claws are a delicacy in Florida, and the season for harvesting them runs from October 15 to May 15. During this time, you can find stone crab claws on the menus of many seafood restaurants. Spiny Lobster (Mini-season last consecutive Wednesday and Thursday in July, Regular season August 6 to March 31): Florida has a mini-season for spiny lobster, usually the last consecutive Wednesday and Thursday in July, followed by the regular season from August 6 to March 31. Spiny lobster is a popular catch for divers during these periods.

Florida has a mini-season for spiny lobster, usually the last consecutive Wednesday and Thursday in July, followed by the regular season from August 6 to March 31. Spiny lobster is a popular catch for divers during these periods. Grouper (Varies by species, typically open year-round) : Florida is home to various species of grouper, including red grouper, black grouper, and gag grouper. Regulations may vary by species, but some are open for fishing year-round, but not all.

: Florida is home to various species of grouper, including red grouper, black grouper, and gag grouper. Regulations may vary by species, but some are open for fishing year-round, but not all. Mahi-Mahi (Year-round, peak in spring and fall): Mahi-mahi, also known as dolphinfish, is available year-round in Florida. However, the peak season for this colorful and flavorful fish is often in the spring and fall.

Shrimp (Varies, with peak season in the late summer and early fall): Shrimp are available throughout the year, but the peak season for Gulf and Atlantic shrimp in Florida is typically in the late summer and early fall. Learn more about Florida shrimp and our favorites.

Shrimp are available throughout the year, but the peak season for Gulf and Atlantic shrimp in Florida is typically in the late summer and early fall. Learn more about Florida shrimp and our favorites. Blue Crab (Year-round): Blue crabs are a year-round seafood option in Florida. They are harvested from both the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.

It’s essential to note that the availability of seafood can be influenced by various factors, including weather conditions, fishing regulations, and conservation efforts.

Additionally, sustainability is a crucial consideration when consuming seafood, and many restaurants and fisheries in Florida adhere to responsible fishing practices. Always check with local authorities and seafood guides to ensure that you are enjoying seafood that is sustainably sourced and in season.

Best Way to Make Reservations

Making reservations at waterfront eateries in Naples is a breeze. Most restaurants have online reservation systems that allow you to book a table with just a few clicks.

Simply visit their website, choose your desired date and time, and provide your contact details. You’ll receive a confirmation email, and your table will be waiting for you when you arrive in most cases.

Based on our experience, it might be a good idea to confirm your reservation an hour before it is scheduled. If any circumstances cause a change, the restaurant can inform you then.

Final Thoughts on the Best Restaurants on the Water

Naples, Florida, is a culinary paradise that seamlessly combines scenic beauty with exceptional cuisine. The top waterfront eateries in Naples offer an unforgettable dining experience, with breathtaking views and mouthwatering delights.

From upscale dining establishments to casual beachside cafes, there’s something to suit every taste and occasion.

Indulge in signature dishes prepared with the freshest ingredients, all while enjoying the serene ambiance and stunning vistas. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, these Naples waterfront restaurants will leave a lasting impression and make your dining experience truly memorable.

So, make a reservations, take in the view, and let your taste buds savor the delights of the best restaurants in Naples Florida on the water.

