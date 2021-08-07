Cashmio overview by CasinoBonusTips.com

Cashmio Casino is an online gaming site founded in 2015. It prides itself as the “world happiest casino” as it serves players in different nations of the world. It promises players an amazing gaming experience, fast withdrawals, friendly support, and everything they need to enjoy gambling.

In this article, we have summarized CasinoBonustips.com review of Cashmio Casinoou can learn more about my experience at Cashmio – https://casinobonustips.com/reviews/cashmio/.

Number of Quality of games

According to Casinobonustips.com, Cashmio Casino offers over 500 online slot games from some of the top developers in the casino industry. Here is a list of some of the top games and the providers:

Immortal Romance by Microgaming

Starburst by NetEnt

Big Bad Wolf by QuickSpin

Spartan King by Pragmatic Play

War of Gods by Red Tiger Gaming

In addition to the slots collection, there are also instant wins and scratchcards. Then, you’ll also find a variety of live dealer games on Cashmio which are majorly powered by Evolution Gaming and Authentic Gaming. Here are the top live dealer games available:

Live Roulette

Live Blackjack

Live Baccarat

Monopoly Live

Deal or No Deal

Bonuses and Promotions

The bonus selection on Cashmio was found to be quite disappointing. However, Cashmio still offers a welcome bonus which is given over the first three deposits. Here is a breakdown of the bonus:

First deposit – 100% up to €50 (approx $69 USD) + 10 free spins on Dwarfs Gone Wild

Second deposit – 50% up to €200 (approx $277 USD)

Third deposit – 200 free spins on Starburst

Some of the terms and conditions were also explained. For example, the minimum qualifying deposit players must make to get the offer is €20 (approx $27.75 USD). They must also wager the first bonus 45 times within 7 days. The short validity period of the first bonus makes it less rewarding.

For the second deposit bonus, players must wager the bonus amount and initial deposit x30 within seven days. The wagering requirement for the third deposit free spin is 45 times.

Players are advised not to deposit with Skrill, Neteller, or Paysafecard as they made one ineligible for the bonus.

Banking options

Cashmio allows its players to deposit and withdraw through a variety of methods. These include cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers. Examples of methods available are Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, iDebit, Instadebit, and Ecopayz.

Cashmio Customer Support

The casino customer support was quite good but still lacks some qualities to make it standard. The live support is not available 24/7 and this might leave players that need help during the closed hours frustrated.

However, the support team is helpful and responsive whenever they’re online. There’s also a FAW section on the site where players can find ready-made answers.

Security

Most importantly, Cashmio has been verified to be safe. It holds licenses from the Malta Gaming Authority and UK Gambling Commission. It also uses SSL encryption on the site.

Without any doubt, Cashmio is a good destination for online gambling. However, there’s still a lot of improvement needed on the platform to make it better. It’s left to players to choose if Cashmio suits their taste or not.

Author: George Hansen