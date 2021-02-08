Cashew Nuts Guide: Things You Must Know

Cashew trees are the source of cashew nuts refined in several countries around the globe. Unlike their name, they are not considered as nuts but a seed that grows on the base of cashew apples. Many people commonly referred to them as cashew fruits. Originally, cashew nuts are enclosed in a kidney-shaped covering further surrounded by multiple layers. Taking the seed out of the shell is manually done or else the inside cashew might get damaged. This explains why they come with a relatively high price tag.

Health & Nutritional Value

High nutritional value is one of the major reasons why both roasted and salted cashews have gained tremendous popularity. It is found that cashew nuts comprise oleic acid, linoleic acid, and palmitoleic acid that contribute to bones and muscle strength. Every 100g of cashews have 18g of protein – isn’t it amazing?

Since cashew nuts contain a greater percentage of copper, it helps in producing red and white blood cells. Likewise, potassium not only helps in maintaining the heart muscles but also controls and maintains essential body fluids.

If you have read this far, you might be thinking about the presence of vitamins. Well, there is good news! They are packed with multiple B vitamins including B6, B1, and B5 and vitamin E and K. For pregnant mothers, consuming the recommended amount of cashews can help in the better development of the infant in the womb.

Fight Depression and Anxiety

A lot of research has been carried out to determine the benefits of cashew nuts specifically in terms of helping with depression. If your body does not have the required level of serotonin, chances are you will experience frequent mood swings, depression, and anxiety. These nuts contain other mood-balancing vitamins such as niacin and B6. The B6 vitamin converts the tryptophan into serotonin. They come quite economical in comparison to natural anti-depressants.

How to Choose

It might be difficult for you to find the raw cashews in bulk considering their limited availability. On the other hand, roasted cashews are available in both salted and unsalted forms. You can also look for dry-roasted nuts that are deliciously cooked without the addition of oil and have relatively low-fat content. Cashews come in bulk and prepacked vessels. If you are considering buying bulk cashews, look for a reputed store.

Packaged cashews are available in different containers including plastic vessels, resealable and non-resalable bags, and foil containers. We recommend you select vacuum-packed containers to keep the dried fruit stay fresh for as long as possible. Double-check these containers so you can be sure that there are no hidden insects and moisture. Also, smell them if possible to make sure they are not reeking. Finally, you can even buy cashews online from the comfort of your home.

Cooking with Cashews

When we talk about cashew nuts, you will find never-ending delicious recipes on the internet. There are multiple ways to use them in the food and make it more tempting than ever before. Even if you don’t want to use them in any recipe, they are delicious enough to be consumed as it is. On the other hand, get more creative by using them in smoothies, oatmeal, soups, protein shakes, and yogurt. You can also use them to make delightful dips and sauces.

Side-Effects and Allergies

While there are many pros of consuming cashew nuts, there are certain cons that you should be familiar with. Cashew nuts are packed with oxalate salts which may interfere with calcium absorption. If there is any excess amount of calcium left in the body, it may lead to the production of kidney stones. Besides, you should know whether you have any allergy issues. One of the common injuries is contact dermatitis that can result in intense itching and rashes. It can be both irritating and painful. These allergies can further lead to gastrointestinal concerns that you might experience in the form of stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea, cough, and pain.

Wrapping Up

When we talk about dried fruits, cashews are certainly the ones that stand out. They are not only delicious but come with powerful and healthy nutrients to contribute to overall wellbeing. While appearing as little moon-shaped nuts, the massive benefits are both surprising and appreciated. The price tag is comparatively a bit higher but absolutely worth it.