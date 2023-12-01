Cantaloupe Products Recalled From Certain Sprouts, Trader Joe’s And Kroger Stores

GHGA LLC is voluntarily recalling select freshcut products made from whole cantaloupe subject to a previously announced product recall initiated by Sofia Produce LLC dba Trufresh because of potential Salmonella contamination.

All GHGA freshcut fruit products associated with the recalled whole cantaloupe associated with the outbreak have expired, however consumers who have purchased these items and may have frozen them for later use are urged not to consume the products and to dispose of them immediately or return the items to their local store for a full refund.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 117 illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the whole cantaloupe recalled by Sofia Produce LLC dba Trufresh. Two of the patients have died.

The freshcut fruit products containing recalled GHGA cantaloupe were distributed to Kroger stores in Alabama and Georgia, Sprouts stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, and Trader Joe’s retail stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The products are packaged in clear square or round plastic containers, marked with a “sell by” date and a lot code on the label.

Recalled items include the specific products, lot codes, and expiration dates listed here. For photos of the recalled products go here.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should contact customer service at 888-449-9386.

About Salmonella infections

Food contaminated with Salmonella bacteria does not usually look, smell, or taste spoiled. Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection. Infants, children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are fragile, according to the CDC.

Anyone who has eaten any recalled products and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention. Sick people should tell their doctors about the possible exposure to Salmonella bacteria because special tests are necessary to diagnose salmonellosis. Salmonella infection symptoms can mimic other illnesses, frequently leading to misdiagnosis.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Otherwise, healthy adults are usually sick for four to seven days. In some cases, however, diarrhea may be so severe that patients require hospitalization.

Older adults, children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, are more likely to develop a severe illness and serious, sometimes life-threatening conditions.

Some people get infected without getting sick or showing any symptoms. However, they may still spread the infections to others.

