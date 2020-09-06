Can You Name The Three Most Read Books In The World? (Answer Below)

Can You Name The Three Most Read Books In The World? (Answer...

National Read A Book Day is observed annually on September 6th. On August 9th, we all celebrated National Book Lovers Day. While these bookish days may seem similar, National Read a Book Day invites us ALL to grab a book we might enjoy and spend the day reading.

Reading improves memory and concentration as well as reduces stress.

Older adults who spend time reading show a slower cognitive decline and tend to participate in more mentally stimulating activities over their lifetime.

In 1455, people around the world were given the chance to read thanks to the Gutenberg Bible. This was the first book that was mass-printed. It was produced in Mainz, Germany. As the name indicates, it is a Bible. It was produced by Johann Gutenberg and it is written in Latin.

The first book that was printed in English was “The Recuyell of the Historyes of Troye.” This was printed by William Caxton in 1473. The text is a translation of the French stories about Troy.

The first-ever “Harry Potter” was a short story published in communist Poland in 1972.

In the Harvard Library, there are three books suspected to be bound in human skin.

The longest-ever book title consists of over 3,700 words. Written by Vityala Yethindra and released on 20 March 2019, the title of The Historical Development of the Heart… is made up of a whopping 26,000 characters.

This monastery in Egypt is home to the oldest continually operating library in the world, established in AD 565. The library at Saint Catherine’s Monastery at the foot of Mount Sinai is the oldest currently operating in the world, and has the second largest collection of ancient manuscripts and codices, just after Vatican City.

The word library comes from Latin liber – the inner bark of trees – and was first used in written form in the 14th century. In Old English – the earliest historical form of the English language, spoken in the early Middle Ages – “book hoards” (from Old English bōchord) were what we know as libraries or collections of books today.

Dorothy Straight wrote her book How the World Began when she was 4 years and 3 months old, making her the youngest person in the world to write a published book.

The first ebook in the world is The Declaration of Independence, released in 1971.

Former American President Theodore Roosevelt read at least one book per day.

The word “robot” was invented by Czech painter Josef Čapek and first used in his brother’s sci-fi play R.U.R in 1920.

Fifty Shades of Grey started out as Twilight fan-fiction. Originally titled Master of the Universe and published episodically on fan-fiction websites, the work featured characters named after Stephanie Meyer’s Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. E. L. James later rewrote the story and extended it into three parts: Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker, and Fifty Shades Freed.

Dan Brown finds hanging upside down the ultimate cure for writer’s block. According to the author of The Da Vinci Code, the so-called inversion therapy makes you relax and concentrate better. He also has an hourglass on his writing desk which reminds him to do some push-ups, sit-ups and stretches every hour.

John Steinbeck’s dog ate the original manuscript for Of Mice and Men.

There are more public libraries than McDonald’s restaurants in the United States.

There’s a word for loving the smell of old books. “Bibliosmia”

The first book ever written using a typewriter was The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.

The three most read books in the world are… The Holy Bible , Quotations from Chairman Mao Tse-Tung , and Harry Potter .

, , and . Alice in Wonderland is based on a real 10-year-old girl.

