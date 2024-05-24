Can You Name All The Marx Brothers?

Observed every year on May 24th, Brother’s Day honors the brothers in our lives. Whether we have one or many, our brothers hold a special place in our hearts. Even if for those who don’t have brothers, someone in their life is usually like a brother to them.

Brothers from other mothers are found in a best friend, a brother-in-law, or a cousin. They are the men in our lives we count on even when we don’t talk very often. We share memories, and challenges that frequently began with the phrase, “Watch this!” soon followed by a few stitches.

1812 – The Brothers Grimm publish Grimm’s Fairy Tales

1867 & 1871 – Orville and Wilbur Wright are born. These famous brothers will become the inventors of the first motor operated airplane

1903 – The Wright Brothers make the first successful flight

1915 – 1932 – The Kennedy brothers are born. These famous brothers, Joseph, John, Robert and Ted are born into wealth and the family is destined to become vital to American politics, including John who will become the US president

1929 – The Marx Brothers release their first film. Following success on Broadway, Chico, Harpo, Groucho, Gummo and Zeppo find a welcome audience in movies.

1933 – The Marx Brothers debut “Duck Soup,” their most famous Hollywood film

1964 – The Jackson 5, composed of brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael Jackson, formed in Gary, Indiana.

1987 -1989 – 1991 – Nick Jonas was born in 1991, Joe in 1989 and Kevin in 1987

1982 & 1984 – Princes William and Harry are born. These British royal brothers are born to Charles and Diana, Prince and Princess of Wales.

2001 – First National Brother’s Day is celebrated. Founded by C. Daniel Rhodes in honor of her brother, this important day is observed for the first time.

Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis are brothers.

Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb made up the Bee Gees.

Men or boys can be hard to deal with, and for a girl, having an elder brother can provide great insight to understanding them. From the time a young lady starts dating, an elder brother can help her navigate through and past a lot of the early misunderstandings she may experience at the start of the relationship.

Girls with older brothers tend to make good fighters, literally and figuratively. You learn to stand up for yourself and make your voice heard. You learn to not get pushed around by anyone.

For most young girls, an older brother begins your lifelong obsession with sports or your favorite sports teams.

Older brothers teach their little sisters exactly how they should be treated by a man.

Having an older brother means you will have a steady stream of suitors.

Men typically don’t know much about girls. However, your brother has the upper hand in learning just how to treat or talk to a woman.

Brothers Make Men Fertile. Strange but true: A study by the University of Sheffield found that the more brothers a man has, the faster his sperm swim and the greater his fertility.

Brothers Are a Bad Influence. The bottom line is brothers truly are trouble: Research from Wichita State University found that deviant behavior by older brothers increased the risk of younger siblings dabbling in risky behavior, from drugs to sex.

Brothers Keep Sisters Virgins Longer. Little brothers really can be pests — to the point that their older sisters don’t have sex. An Australian study also found that the presence of younger brothers delays how soon their sisters engage in sexual activities by more than a year.

Brothers Raise Your Blood Pressure. Brothers, specifically younger brothers, will raise other siblings’ blood pressure, according to a Bolivian study. The possible reason is: Younger brothers suck up their parents’ attention and place a greater burden on older siblings to keep it together.

Older siblings are a tad smarter than their younger ones. Studies have shown although younger siblings are born with higher IQs by the time they turn 12, the tables turn around for the firstborns who gain a 3-point IQ advantage over their younger siblings

Henry & William James. Henry James was one of America’s most acclaimed novelists in the late 1800s and early 1900s, penning books such as “The Portrait of a Lady” and “The Turn of the Screw.” His older brother, William James, was a renowned American philosopher and psychologist, and considered by many to be the father of American psychology.

Research revealed that 65% of mothers and 70% of fathers show a preference for one child over another.

More siblings mean less likely to divorce as an adult. A study by Ohio State University revealed that each extra sibling (up to 7) cuts down a person’s tendency to split up with their partners in the future by about 2%.

Younger siblings have a tendency to be more rebellious and extroverted. A study on 390 families conducted by Leiden University in the Netherlands found that younger siblings were much more aggressive and rebellious as opposed to their older siblings.

Siblings share bad habits with each other. Those siblings who don’t have much age difference may have a tendency to behave differently as compared to their brothers and sisters.

The youngest sibling is the funniest. Research from YouGov shows, in a general sense, birth order can shape your personality, and any of the stereotypes we hold about our siblings actually turn out to be kind of true (at least in this study).

Siblings spend more time with each other than with anyone else. According to one study, by the time kids with siblings are 11 years old, they’ve spent roughly 33 percent of their free time with them.

Younger siblings may be slightly less likely to develop allergies and eczema than their older siblings, perhaps because by the time they arrive there are plenty of germs in the home environment thanks to older siblings.

33% – the percentage of free time siblings have spent together by the time they reach the age of 11 years old.

10 – the number of hours children spend with their siblings per week.

17 – the number of hours children from large families spend with their siblings per week.

½ – the portion of all siblings who go on to share the same level of educational- and economic success.

51% – the percentage of all newborns in the U.S. who are boys

65% – the percentage of mothers who claim to have a favorite child — typically the oldest one.

70% – the percentage of fathers who claim to have a favorite child.

3½ – the number of times in an hour that siblings aged between 3 and 7 years old get involved in fights.

390 – the number of families who participated in a research study that found younger siblings are more rebellious and aggressive than older siblings.

8 – the average age at which children start being bullied by their siblings.

