Can You Name A Movie About “Goof Off Day?”

National Goof Off Day on March 22nd each year allows everyone to have a little extra fun. The day is also known as International Goof Off Day.

It is a day to relax, enjoy and goof off. Do something fun and leave the work until tomorrow. Everybody needs to take a break from time to time. It is often so easy to get so involved in the work and pressures in our lives. So stop, take a break, and find something different!

1570 – The word ‘goof’ first appears in the English language, originally written as ‘goff.’

1963 – The composite ‘goof off’ is used for the first time.

1976 – Goof Off Day was invented by Monica (Moeller) Dufour, a 10-year-old resident of Davidson, MI who had quite simply had enough of every moment of every day being dedicated to doing something.

1983 – Monica’s ambition helped Goof Off Day become an international holiday in 1983.

1986 – Legendary movie character Ferris Bueller skips school and spends the day goofing around, in the movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

Goofing off can help reduce stress levels

Take the time to have some extra fun

Spend some extra time daydreaming

The top goof-off activity is playing video games

Surf the Net for some comic relief. A hearty belly laugh can be just what the doctor ordered if you’re stuck in the land of humdrum. Grab your smartphone or get on your laptop and search out your favorite comedian or sitcom and indulge in some well-deserved silliness.

Play an innocent prank.

Wear something funky.

Let any goofy idea pop into your head.

Make paper airplanes from seed packets.

Doodle pictures of poodles in puddles in Peru.

Play a game of Jenga with randomly stacked spice jars.

Or do the obvious and spend the day in your pajamas doing nothing.

The word goof as a verb is defined as spending time foolishly, fool around.

Three words: Breakfast for dinner.

What would you love to do if you had nothing on your to-do list? Do that.

Goof Off Moves to watch: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1983). A John Hughes film starring Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck features three friends who ditch school and spend the day up to hijinx in the city of Chicago. Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989). Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter star in this silly story where two teens travel through time to prepare a presentation for history class. Dumb & Dumber (1994). A comedy starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels who go on a ridiculous road trip to return a briefcase of money to its owner and have silly mishaps along the way. The Breakfast Club (1985). Another classic John Hughes film (because what else was there in the 80’s?), this one features five students who spend the day goofing off at school when they are confined to Saturday detention. American Graffiti (1973). Before he directed the Star Wars films, George Lucas directed this comedy set in the 1960s, about a group of teenagers who are basically just doing a whole bunch of nothing.



Sources:

National Day Calendar

Days of the Year

Holiday Insights

Special Days of the Month

Quick and Dirty Tips

Mommy Miracles

National Today