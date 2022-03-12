Can Exercising and Dieting as Part of a Group Produce More Long-Term Results?

A healthy diet and exercise are needed to achieve your fitness goals. Being fit and healthy has several benefits, including boosting self-confidence, better endurance, and a stronger immune system.

Many people go on various types of diets and exercise regimes that promise great results. Unfortunately, while some live up to their promises, some routines may not be sustainable. So, there’s a possibility that individuals who have already made progress could revert back to where they started, which can be disheartening.

If you are in a quest to be fitter and healthier, and you’re struggling to do it on your own, why not consider doing it in a group? Here are some of the reasons why.

It keeps you committed

There are times that you would not feel like going to the gym or sticking with your diet plan, and it is easier to give up when you are on your own. However, if you are a part of a group with the same goal, it will push you to show up and keep going since other people expect you to be there. In addition, there’s a stronger sense of commitment because it does not just involve you.

It promotes accountability

It’s easier to slip from your fitness program, especially if you do not have a strong sense of dedication and focus in what you do. On the other hand, having fitness buddies pushes you to be accountable for each other’s actions. Even if you don’t see one another personally, you can still keep a tab of your progress through online communication. For example, you can share the foods you ate through chat or video calls for the day. If you ever feel tempted about eating unhealthy foods, knowing that you have to let your group know about it would stop you from doing that.

Your fitness group is not limited to the people you know personally. You can find individuals online who share the same interest and would like to become your fitness buddies. The AskHer forum, for one, is a platform that you can use to find these people. Post your intent about finding those who would like to start a fitness journey with you.

It’s more fun

Working out and following a strict diet can be challenging, and doing it alone can make it even harder. On the other hand, doing it with a group makes it more enjoyable, thus also making it easier to stick with it and remain consistent.

It motivates you

Seeing other members work hard to achieve their goals can make you feel more motivated. In addition, it’s easier to keep working out and maintain a healthy diet if you surround yourself with people who do it too.

It offers variety

There are exercises that you may not be able to do by yourself. Working out with a partner allows you to try those that require the support of another individual. Consistency is the key to achieving your fitness goal and maintaining it, and it becomes easier when you do it with a group.