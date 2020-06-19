Can COVID-19 Trigger Diabetes?

Diabetes develops when the body’s ability to regulate blood glucose levels breaks down. It can either result from damage to beta cells in the pancreas that produce the hormone insulin, known as type 1 diabetes, or from the body becoming insensitive to the hormone, which leads to type 2 diabetes.

In a letter to The New England Journal of Medicine , they write that while experts know that having diabetes can increase a person’s risk of severe COVID-19, some evidence shows that people may develop diabetes for the first time as a result of the infection.

A panel of 17 diabetes specialists from around the world suspect that there is a two-way relationship between diabetes and COVID-19.

Metabolic complications

The specialists note that COVID-19 can cause severe metabolic complications in people with diabetes, necessitating treatment with exceptionally high doses of insulin.

They also cite a case report from a hospital in Singapore of a previously healthy man who developed diabetic complications after contracting COVID-19.

In addition, a study in 2010 of 39 patients who were receiving treatment for severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in a Chinese hospital indicated that 20 of these hospitalized patients developed diabetes for the first time.

SARS-CoV-1, a coronavirus closely related to SARS-CoV-2, causes SARS. Both viruses gain entry to human cells via the same receptor, known as ACE2 (angiotensin-converting enzyme 2).

In their letter, the diabetes specialists point out that many key metabolic tissues in the body, including beta cells in the pancreas, adipose (fat storage) tissue, the small intestine, and kidneys, contain ACE2 receptors.

They believe that when these viruses bind to ACE2 receptors, they may trigger changes in glucose metabolism that worsen preexisting diabetes or cause the condition to develop for the first time.