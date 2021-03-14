Can A Person Lose 20 Pounds Quickly And Safely?

More than 1 in 3 adults in the United States are overweight or have obesity. Experts agree that being overweight increases the risk of health conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

To assess if they are overweight, a person can measure their waist circumference and calculate their body mass index (BMI). They can find out how much weight they need to lose to stay in healthy parameters.

According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), people should initially aim to reduce their body weight by 10%. A sensible approach is to lose 1 to 2 pounds per week for 6 months. After that, someone can base their weight loss strategy on the results they have achieved.

If someone has a lot of weight to lose, it may be wise to consult a doctor or registered dietitian to help them plan the best way to do this safely.

There are several diet and lifestyle approaches to losing weight. The following are tips that experts recognize as safe and effective ways to lose weight.