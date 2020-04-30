Bugs Bunny’s Carrot-Chewing Stance Mimics Clark Gable In The Movie “It Happened One Night”

National Bugs Bunny Day on April 30th commemorates the date the famous bunny first appeared in a short film in 1938.

Known for his comical antics, Bugs Bunny created memorable roles in Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies cartoons produced by Warner Bros. The wascally wabbit caused many a raucous scene for his castmates Daffy Duck, Yosemite Sam, Porky Pig, Pepe Le Pew, and Marvin the Martian. However, his eminent counterpart was forever the estimable hunter, Elmer Fudd.

His popular catchphrase, “What’s up, doc?” continues to be associated with the humorous bunny.

He first appeared in 1938 in Porky’s Hare Hunt as a Happy Rabbit but later solidified his character as Bugs Bunny in the 1940 A Wild Hare.

Over the years, various actors have voiced the animated bunny. However, Mel Blanc originally voiced the iconic “Eh, what’s up, doc?” voice and he did so for almost 50 years.

Bugs will celebrate his 80th anniversary on July 27. While Porky’s Hare Hunt was the first Warner Bros. cartoon to feature a Bugs Bunny-like rabbit, A Wild Hare , directed by Tex Avery and released on July 27, 1940, is widely considered to be the first official Bugs Bunny cartoon.

It is the first film where both Elmer Fudd and Bugs, both redesigned by Bob Givens, are shown in their fully developed forms as hunter and tormentor, respectively; the first in which Mel Blanc uses what became Bugs' standard voice; and the first in which Bugs uses his catchphrase, "What's up, Doc?".

A Wild Hare was a huge success in theaters and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Cartoon Short Subject.

Bugs was born in Brooklyn, New York.

Bugs was born in Brooklyn, New York. Bugs Bunny is a rabbit, not a hare. Hares don’t live in burrows, rabbits do. Bugs Bunny does.

Mel Blanc actually ate carrots while voicing the iconic character.

Bugs Bunny was originally “Happy Rabbit”.

He also used to be white instead of gray and they alternated between giving him huge buck teeth and no teeth at all.

Bugs Bunny, along with Mickey Mouse, were the first two animals to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Bugs Bunny is a U.S. Marine. At the end of the 1943 short Super-Rabbit, Bugs wears a USMC blue uniform. As a result, they made Bugs an honorary private of the corps. Throughout WWII, Bugs continued to be promoted in rank until he retired as a Master Sergeant.

Bugs Bunny was the first cartoon character to ever appear on a stamp.

Bugs Bunny’s carrot-chewing stance came from ‘It Happened One Night. There is a scene with Clark Gable leaning against a fence and eating carrots while talking with his mouth full.

As of May 2019, he has appeared in more films than any other cartoon character. More than 175 films, to be exact. Homer Simpson and Mickey Mouse fill 2nd and 3d place.

He first appeared as an extra in a Porky Pig cartoon.

Psychologists use him to study false memories. In several psychological studies about false beliefs, scientists have shown people fake advertisements for Disney World featuring Bugs Bunny. A significant portion of subjects then claimed to remember going to Disney and meeting Bugs, even though a Warner Bros. character would never be on display at a Disney theme park.

