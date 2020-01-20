Bruising after a blood draw: What to know

In this article, we discuss why bruises may appear after a blood draw, when to see a doctor, and how to reduce the likelihood of a bruise occurring.

Why might bruising occur after a blood draw?

When a healthcare professional draws blood, they insert a small, hollow needle through the skin to access a vein. This procedure temporarily damages the blood vessel wall and the outermost layer of skin.

Bruising occurs when blood from the damaged vein leaks out and settles under the skin.

Some people may bruise more easily than others.

Some causes of easy bruising include:

a history of excessive alcohol consumption and liver damage

taking certain medications, including antiplatelet agents, anticoagulants, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), such as ibuprofen

a vitamin C deficiency

a vitamin K deficiency

some medical conditions, such as hemophilia and von Willebrand’s disease

When to see a doctor

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), bruising after a blood draw typically heals quickly. However, if the bruise is large, it may take 2–3 weeks to fade and disappear.

A person should call their doctor if they experience any of the following symptoms:

the hand becoming discolored

numbness or tingling in the arm or hand that does not go away within a few hours

worsening redness and inflammation at the puncture site

severe pain at the puncture site

swelling that worsens instead of improving

If a person is unsure whether their symptoms are typical, they should call a doctor or seek medical attention.