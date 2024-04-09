Broward County Judge Claudia Robinson Is Toast! Ethics Panel Reopens Probe

(Dec. 16, 2017) Just two weeks ago a judicial ethics panel recommended that Broward County Judge Claudia Robinson be suspended 30 days for handing mediation cases to her former campaign consultant.

Not so fast!

The Judicial Qualifications Commission, the group that enforces ethics rules for judges, this week filed a motion to stay the proceeding in the Robinson case while it relaunches the investigation of the judge.

The JQC stated in the motion that “additional matters have come to the attention of the Investigative panel which require further proceedings before that body.”

Translation: Robinson is toast!

The JQC has the power to recommend everything from a slap on the wrist to fines, suspension or removal from the bench. The Florida Supreme Court either accepts or rejects the recommendations and the Supremes have been particular tough on Broward judges accused of wrongdoing in recent years.