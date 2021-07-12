Broward Cities That Pay Sheriff For Police/Fire Services Consider Heading For The Exits Amid Unrest Over Costs, Control

A rebellion is brewing among the 13 cities that pay tens of millions of dollars to the Broward Sheriff’s Office every year for police and fire services.

The principal complaints: skyrocketing costs, a lack of fiscal transparency and accountability by Sheriff Gregory Tony’s administration and little or no input or control over the BSO personnel assigned to protect their municipalities.

At least nine mayors of BSO contract cities have agreed to meet Wednesday to discuss what Cooper City Mayor Greg Ross, who called the meeting, says are “options” in dealing with an intransigent sheriff’s office. The meeting at Cooper City’s City Hall, 9090 SW 50th Pl., is to start at 1 p.m.

Sheriff Tony has indicated he, too, will attend. Broward’s nine county commissioners were also invited, but so far none has said they will be there.