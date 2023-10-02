Breezy With Storms

Monday features breezy conditions, plenty of clouds, and periods of storms — mostly in the afternoon along the Gulf Coast but well into the evening in the East Coast metro area. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible, as is coastal flooding at high tides along the Atlantic coast. Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Monday through the middle of the workweek. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies and some showers in spots in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun and just a few clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area, near 90 degrees in the Keys, and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny in the morning, but a few clouds and storms will develop in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with some showers and storms on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun and a stray afternoon storm in spots. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of sun with a few showers and possibly a storm in spots. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe continues its erratic motion near the northern Leeward Islands. Antigua and Barbuda can expect heavy rain and the threat of flash flooding, starting Monday morning. Philippe will finally move northward on Tuesday and is forecast to become a hurricane on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Rina is winding down and is well on its way to becoming an open wave. The rest of the tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.