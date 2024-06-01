Breezy With Storms

Saturday features breezy conditions, plenty of sun, and some afternoon and evening storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun with some late afternoon and evening storms on a brisk and gusty breeze. Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches this weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and mostly in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms. Look for a brisk and gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will feature plenty of sun with periods of showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies with mainly afternoon showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area, in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and mostly in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Today is the official start of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. It’s quiet right now, but this season is expected to be a busy one. Now is the time to check your hurricane supplies and update your hurricane plan — just in case.