Breezy With Pleasant Sun For Florida

Monday features breezy conditions, plenty of sun, and lower humidity in the wake of an early autumn front. A stray east coast shower is possible on the ocean breeze, and a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will start with mild temperatures in the morning, lots of sun, and a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring good sun, a brisk breeze, and some afternoon showers near the east coast. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Thursday will feature good sun, clouds at times, and some mid to late afternoon showers on the breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet.