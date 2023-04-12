Breezy With More Rain

Wednesday features breezy conditions, cloudy skies, lots of showers, and the chance of a storm or two. A flood watch is in effect for the urban areas of Miami-Dade and Broward. Since the ground is already saturated, expect flooding in any locations that get additional rain. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will be another day of clouds, showers, and even some storms in the east coast metro area. Flooding will continue to be an issue in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward. The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies with plenty of passing showers. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and afternoon storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will be mostly sunny with periods of showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will be sunny much of the day, but some clouds, showers, and a few storms will develop in the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid to upper 80s.