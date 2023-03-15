Breezy With Lots Of Clouds

Wednesday features a seasonably cool start, followed by some sun and lots of clouds on a brisk and gusty breeze. Look for passing showers in portions of the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Atlantic coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Gulf beaches. Minor coastal flooding is possible near high tides, especially along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-70s, with a few locations topping out in the upper 70s.

Thursday morning will see lows in the mid-50s to low-60s. Then the day will be sunny with an ocean breeze, which will be gusty near the Atlantic coast. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with increasingly breezy conditions. Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be breezy with some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for lots of clouds and plenty of showers. The Gulf Coast will be breezy. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-70s.