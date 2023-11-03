Breezy With East Coast Showers

Friday features a brisk breeze around South Florida. Look for clouds and periods of showers in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will be sunny. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will bring clouds, a gusty breeze, and a few afternoon showers to the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see good sun, clouds at times, and an afternoon shower in spots. Daylight Saving Time ends early on Sunday, so don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before going to sleep on Saturday night. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds, but don’t rule out an afternoon shower in spots in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with the chance of an afternoon shower in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds. Look for a few showers in the east coast metro area. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, the area of low pressure in the Caribbean that we’ve been watching now has a low chance of becoming a depression before it reaches the Central American coast. However, it will bring heavy rain to the region and Jamaica on Friday into the weekend.