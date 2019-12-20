Home Weather Breezy With Clouds and Showers

Breezy With Clouds and Showers

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

After some overnight showers and morning lows in the 60s, Friday features very breezy conditions, some sun at times, and plenty of clouds and passing showers.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will be gloomy, with clouds and showers on a strong breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be another cloudy day, with passing showers and a few storms on a strong breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.  Sunday evening will be seasonably warm and breezy with a chance of showers as Hanukkah begins.

Monday will be breezy with some showers as another front moves in, but we’ll also see a lot more sun than in recent days.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

After a cool start, Tuesday will feature sunny skies and dry conditions.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 70s.

And there’s a forecast for Santa — mostly clear skies and lows in the mid 50s to low 60s should make for pleasant flying conditions this Christmas Eve.

By Donna Thomas, SouthFloridaReporter.com, certified Meteorologist, Dec. 20, 2019

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR