Breezy With Clouds and Showers

After some overnight showers and morning lows in the 60s, Friday features very breezy conditions, some sun at times, and plenty of clouds and passing showers. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be gloomy, with clouds and showers on a strong breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be another cloudy day, with passing showers and a few storms on a strong breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s. Sunday evening will be seasonably warm and breezy with a chance of showers as Hanukkah begins.

Monday will be breezy with some showers as another front moves in, but we’ll also see a lot more sun than in recent days. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

After a cool start, Tuesday will feature sunny skies and dry conditions. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 70s.

And there’s a forecast for Santa — mostly clear skies and lows in the mid 50s to low 60s should make for pleasant flying conditions this Christmas Eve.