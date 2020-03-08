Breezy Sunday In Florida

After Sunday morning lows in the mid-50s to low 60s, the day will feature breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches through Monday morning. There’s also a high risk of rip currents through Saturday evening at the Gulf beaches, and the risk will remain elevated on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be another very breezy day with a mix of sun and clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

The pattern continues on Tuesday, with a strong breeze and a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with just a gentle breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Thursday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.