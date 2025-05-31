Breezy Showers and Storms, Possible Strong Storms in Broward and Miami-Dade

Saturday features more clouds than sun and plenty of showers and storms on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. Some of those storms could be strong to severe in the afternoon, especially in Broward and portions of Miami-Dade. The Gulf coast will be breezy with plenty of clouds and showers. Look for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the Keys. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and mostly in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will bring a bit of sun, lots of clouds, and periods of showers and storms as a front stalls out over our area. Heavy rain is possible in spots. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Monday will feature more clouds, showers, and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Strong to severe storms are possible, and heavy rain is likely, especially in the east coast metro area. Look for clouds, showers, and storms in the Keys. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun, clouds, morning storms, and afternoon showers on the mainland. The Keys will see clouds, showers, and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a rainy season mix of sun, clouds, showers, and some storms on the mainland. Look for clouds and showers in the Keys. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.



Disclaimer



The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.

The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.

In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.

The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components



