Breezy And Warmer Sunday But Change Is Coming

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze.  Look for lots of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday will begin with breezy conditions and early showers as a front moves in.  Then we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a gusty breeze.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday morning will be off to a chilly start, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.  The day will be mostly sunny with a cool and gusty breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-60s.

Wednesday morning will be cold, with lows in the 40s.  The day will feature lots of sun without much of a warm-up.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday morning will be chilly again, with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s.  Then we’ll see sunny skies and a more mild afternoon.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

