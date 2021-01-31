Breezy And Warmer Sunday But Change Is Coming

Sunday features a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze. Look for lots of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will begin with breezy conditions and early showers as a front moves in. Then we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a gusty breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday morning will be off to a chilly start, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. The day will be mostly sunny with a cool and gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-60s.

Wednesday morning will be cold, with lows in the 40s. The day will feature lots of sun without much of a warm-up. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday morning will be chilly again, with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Then we’ll see sunny skies and a more mild afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s.