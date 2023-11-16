Breezy and Rainy Again, Busy in the Tropics

Thursday features breezy conditions, plenty of clouds, and periods of heavy rain in the East Coast metro area, especially during the morning hours. Look for showers during the day and some storms in the evening in the East Coast metro area. A flood watch remains in effect for the East Coast metro area and portions of the Keys through Thursday morning. The Gulf Coast will see some sun, more clouds, and a few showers and storms on a gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Friday morning. Minor flooding near high tides is likely along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies and a few leftover showers and storms to the East Coast metro area as the blob of moisture that’s been soaking us moves away. The Gulf Coast will see sunny skies. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature good sun and some clouds on an ocean breeze in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny with a gusty breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will be a sunny day around South Florida. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

The tropics are busy, even though we’re halfway through November. A non-tropical low is forming right off the South Florida coast, and this feature has a low chance of becoming a depression as it tracks northeastward. It will bring additional rain to the northeastern Bahamas and portions of Florida for the next day or so. Elsewhere, the area of low pressure in the southwestern Caribbean has a medium chance of becoming a depression as it moves in the direction of Jamaica, eastern Cuba, and Hispaniola. Those areas, plus the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas, can expect gusty winds and heavy rain this weekend into next week, regardless of tropical development. Haiti in particular is vulnerable to mudslides, which can be devastating. We’ll keep a close eye on both of these features.