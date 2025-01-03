BREAKING: New York Judge Upholds Donald Trump’s Hush-Money Conviction, Schedules Sentencing For Jan. 10

By Shayna Jacobs

NEW YORK — President-elect Donald Trump will be sentenced on 34 counts of falsifying business records ahead of his swearing-in on Jan. 20, a judge ruled Friday. The decision to schedule the sentencing Jan. 10 almost certainly means Trump will be the first felon to serve as a U.S. president.

New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan wrote in his ruling that he does not intend to sentence Trump to jail.

Trump was convicted in May of falsifying business records to conceal a hush-money payment to an adult-film star ahead of the 2016 election. He faces up to four years in prison, but many experts said incarceration is unlikely because of his age and his lack of prior convictions. Continue reading – FREE



