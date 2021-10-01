Breakfast Recipes That Are Delicious & Good For You

WRITTEN BY: TIFFANY MCCAULEY

Whether you need the best healthy breakfast recipes for your family or some easy healthy breakfast recipes for a potluck, the ideas below will fill you up, give you plenty of good nutrition, and yes, they will even taste great!

What Are Healthy Breakfast Recipes?

The term “healthy” can be subjective. It means different things to different people. But the healthy breakfast recipes below are based on clean eating principles, offer good nutrition using whole food ingredients that are easy to find, are uncomplicated to make and just taste darn delicious.

Breakfast Smoothies

Breakfast smoothies are always a fast, delicious and very portable idea for getting you out the door fast in the morning, particularly if you already have all your ingredients prepped. Healthy breakfast smoothies are some of the best breakfast recipes around because they can pack so much nutrition into one glass!

Consider purchasing frozen fruits for thick and creamy smoothies. And if smoothies don’t seem to keep you full, try blending in a couple of tablespoons of raw oats. It will thicken your smoothie and keep you super full until lunch!

1. Acai Smoothie Recipe

This delicious smoothie can be made with several different fruits, or it can be poured into a bowl and topped with your favorite toppings. No matter how you prefer to serve it, it’s delicious and refreshing and filled with antioxidants!

2. Dragon Fruit Smoothie

Dragon fruit is nutritious fruit. It’s a great addition to your morning smoothie without adding a ton of calories to your breakfast.

3. Pina Colada

This delicious pina colada recipe is a great way to enjoy a delicious drink made with real food ingredients without the alcohol.

Egg Breakfast Recipes

A good egg breakfast is wonderfully high in protein, and it absolutely doesn’t need to be boring! Try egg muffins, frittatas, quiche, omelets filled with all kinds of deliciousness and more! Eggs are so crazy versatile, and the protein helps keep you full until your next meal.

4. One-Egg Omelet with Cheese

This one-egg omelet makes the perfect basic omelette recipe for one!

5. Crustless Quiche

This Southwestern crustless quiche recipe is a delicious, low-carb option for breakfast! It’s perfect for a higher-protein breakfast without spending too much time in the kitchen.

6. Frittata

Frittatas are one of the most simple breakfasts you can make. They can be made small for one person or larger for feeding more people. Just pick your pan and adjust the number of eggs accordingly!

Breakfast Casserole Recipes

A tasty, healthy breakfast casserole is a thing of beauty. A good one will be easy to make with easy-to-find ingredients and will make the whole family happy at the breakfast table.

Breakfast casseroles are typically easy to put together. A good breakfast casserole can be made a day in advance so all you have to do is pop it in the oven in the morning.

7. Blueberry French Toast Casserole

This blueberry french toast casserole recipe is a perfect breakfast for a special occasion. It’s light and scrumptious while still being filling.

8. Pumpkin Spice French Toast Casserole

This pumpkin spice french toast casserole is perfect for pumpkin season!

9. Baked Oatmeal with Pumpkin and Cranberries

This pumpkin baked oatmeal with pumpkin and cranberries is destined to become a family favorite. Start your holiday mornings off right with a big bowl of oats, pumpkin, cranberries and so much more!

Breakfast Cereal And Homemade Granola

If you are looking for a tasty Saturday morning breakfast cereal, you’ve just hit the jackpot! These can be made well ahead of time, store well in the fridge, can be enjoyed with any type of milk, and will fill you up with healthy carbs.

A good healthy cereal isn’t loaded with processed sugars, and the healthiest cereal should be based on whole grains and other real food ingredients. All of these cereal and granola recipes fit that description and, as a bonus, they rock in the flavor department, too!

10. Homemade Granola

This recipe for homemade granola is easy to make, mildly sweetened and totally delicious with any additions you’d like to add.

11. Grain-Free Trail Mix

This grain-free trail mix doubles as a hearty breakfast or a portable snack on the go!

12. Maple Cinnamon Granola

This maple cinnamon granola is a delicious way to start your morning!

French Toast Recipes

These healthy french toast recipes are the perfect way to use up a loaf of whole-grain bread. I start with whole-food ingredients and bread with no sugar added.

I have recipes for baked French toast, French toast cooked in a skillet, and I even cover how to make French toast. I even cover how to make French toast sticks for the kiddos!

13. French Toast Sticks

This French toast sticks recipe is the perfect way to get “hands on” with your French toast!

14. Coconut French Toast

This coconut French toast offers a tropical twist on this homestyle, classic breakfast.

15. Eggnog French Toast Casserole

This eggnog French toast casserole is a delicious holiday treat for clean eaters!

Oatmeal Recipes

If you need a good oatmeal recipe, I’ve got a ton of them for you! Healthy oatmeal recipes should be delicious, nutritious and versatile. Meaning, whatever flavor is your favorite, there should always be a healthy option when it comes to oatmeal.

I have a delicious savory oatmeal recipe, baked oatmeal recipes, overnight oatmeal recipes and more! I even cover how to make oatmeal! And of course all of them are healthy oatmeal recipes based on clean eating principles. So you’ll only find whole-food ingredients in these oatmeal recipes.

16. Apple Pie Oatmeal

Start your morning off right with this healthy apple pie oatmeal recipe!

17. Leftover Oatmeal Pancakes

These leftover oatmeal pancakes are the perfect way to repurpose cold, leftover oatmeal before it goes bad!

18. Baked Oatmeal

A good baked oatmeal recipe just makes life easier!

Quiche Recipes

The best quiche recipes have a delicate texture and a robust flavor. Quiche is easy to make and will either feed a larger family in one sitting or give one or two people a good, healthy breakfast for almost a week.

Almost any quiche can be made as a crustless quiche which will always reduce carbs, calories, and fat. Simply use a cast iron skillet or round baking dish to cook the quiche in, minus the crust.

19. Mini Quiche

This clean-eating mini quiche recipe is perfect for your table!

20. Zucchini Pie

This zucchini pie recipe is perfect for breakfast or brunch but isn’t half-bad for lunch or dinner, either!

Pancake Recipes

Homemade pancakes are total comfort food at the breakfast table. Pancakes are easy to make, can be pretty healthy if made with whole-food ingredients and will always bring the family to the table.

All of these pancakes recipes are made without pancake mix. Because believe it or not, pancakes were totally a thing before pancake mix ever hit store shelves, and they definitely predate the modern grocery store altogether.

The best pancake recipe will always be the recipe that is quick and easy to make and tastes delicious. And while some prefer the fluffy pancakes from a packaged mix, I’m here to tell you that pancakes are delicious even when they are totally flat. But the good news is that you can still make delicious, fluffy pancakes without a box mix. My sheet pan pancakes are a perfect example of this!

21. Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

These cinnamon swirl pancakes are so easy to make, and there is no standing over the stove or dealing with a pancake maker. Just pour and bake!

22. Pancake Sandwich

This delicious pancake sandwich is a fun way to enjoy a special, tasty breakfast while you remind the family how much you love them.

Homemade Waffles

Homemade waffles are the best because they are actually filling. Store-bought waffles might be convenient in the freezer section, but a good homemade waffles recipe will be easy to make, easy to freeze and just as easy to pop in the toaster in the morning.

Here I have recipes for Belgian waffles, waffle iron recipes (a.k.a. waffle maker recipes), vegan waffles, egg waffles, chocolate waffles that taste like having brownies for breakfast, savory, gluten-free waffles made with just eggs, and so much more!

23. Almond Flour Waffles

This almond flour waffles recipe is a 50/50 split between almond flour and oat flour, giving them the texture of regular waffles without the smash of high glycemic ingredients in your breakfast.

24. Egg Waffles

These egg waffles are made with no flour at all!

25. Vegan Chocolate Waffles

Thesevegan chocolate waffles are simply to-die for delicious! Like having brownies for breakfast!

Coffee Drinks

Coffee drinks are here to stay. With coffee houses on every corner in every town across America, coffee drinks have become an ingrained part of our culture. Many people can’t start their morning before a trip to their local coffee house or coffee drive-thru.

There are so many types of coffee drinks, and each type of coffee drink has an entire menu of individual options, changes, and upgrades you can make to suit your tastes.

But homemade coffee drinks are always the best. In the great debate over coffee vs. energy drinks, coffee will typically win every time. That’s not because it wakes you up more but because coffee is such an integral part of our culture. And let’s face it: When it’s made right, coffee just tastes darn good!

And at the end of the day, homemade coffee drinks are way cheaper than constantly buying them at a coffee house. That’s not to say you shouldn’t support your local small coffee shops because you absolutely should. But at the end of the day, there is only so much room in the average person’s budget. So homemade coffee drinks are often the more delicious and economical choice.

26. Dalgona Coffee

This low-carb Dalgona coffee recipe is a sweet, fluffy cloud of morning goodness in a cup. And you thought coffee was boring…

27. Latte With Coconut Milk

This latte with coconut milk is the perfect, dairy free start to your morning!

28. Orange Maple Frappuccino

This orange maple frappuccino recipe could be your next favorite summer-time coffee drink!

More Healthy Breakfast Recipes

