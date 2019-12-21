Blustery and Rainy

Saturday features cloudy skies and periods of showers, with strong breezes along the Gulf coast and windy conditions in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will be very breezy with plenty of showers, and late afternoon and early evening storms are possible as a front moves in. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday will bring periods of sun and some clouds and showers on a strong breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be breezy and sunny. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 70s. Look for clear skies and cool conditions on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day will feature a mix of sun and clouds (and some presents from Santa). Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.