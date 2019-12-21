Home Weather Blustery and Rainy

Blustery and Rainy

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday features cloudy skies and periods of showers, with strong breezes along the Gulf coast and windy conditions in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will be very breezy with plenty of showers, and late afternoon and early evening storms are possible as a front moves in.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday will bring periods of sun and some clouds and showers on a strong breeze.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be breezy and sunny.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.  Look for clear skies and cool conditions on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day will feature a mix of sun and clouds (and some presents from Santa).  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.

By Donna Thomas, SouthFloridaReporter.com, certified Meteorologist, Dec. 21, 2019

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR