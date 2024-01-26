Birds at the Beach – Wonderful Florida Coastal Birds

Welcome to the enchanting world of birds at the beach. Join us as we uncover the diverse and captivating avian species that grace the coastal landscapes of Florida.

From elegant herons to energetic shorebirds, these feathered creatures bring life and beauty to the sandy shores. So grab your binoculars and get ready to explore the fascinating realm of birds at the beach in Florida.

Why Do We See So Many Birds at the Beach

The presence of many birds at the beach can be attributed to various factors related to the beach environment and the birds’ behavior. Here are some reasons why beaches often attract a diverse array of bird species:

Food Availability

Beaches are rich in food resources for birds. Shorelines offer a variety of aquatic organisms, such as fish, crabs, mollusks, and small invertebrates, which attract birds looking for prey.

Tidal Zones

The intertidal zones of beaches, where water meets land, are particularly productive areas. Florida shore birds can find food in the mudflats, sandbars, and shallow waters during low tide.

Migration Routes

Many bird species migrate, and coastal areas, including beaches, serve as important stopover points for rest and refueling during migration. Birds may gather in large numbers during these times.

Nesting Sites

Some bird species prefer nesting in coastal habitats. Sandy beaches provide suitable nesting grounds for certain birds, especially those that build nests on the ground.

Water Sources



Florida coastal birds need access to fresh water for drinking and bathing. Coastal areas often provide natural sources of water, including estuaries, lagoons, and freshwater ponds near the beach.

Thermals and Air Currents

Coastal areas can create thermals and air currents that birds use for soaring and gliding. Seabirds, in particular, take advantage of these air currents for energy-efficient flight.

Human Activity

Human activities at beaches can inadvertently attract birds. Picnics, beachgoers leaving food scraps, and fishing activities can create opportunities for birds to scavenge.

Seasonal Changes

Different bird species may be attracted to beaches at different times of the year based on breeding seasons, migration patterns, and changes in food availability.

Diverse Habitats

Coastal environments offer a variety of habitats, including sandy shores, rocky cliffs, and marshy areas. This diversity attracts different Florida shore bird species with specific habitat preferences.

Social Behavior

Some bird species are social and form large colonies. Beaches may serve as congregation points for socializing, mating, and engaging in other social behaviors.

Observing a variety of birds at the beach can be a fascinating experience due to the dynamic interplay of ecological factors and the diverse behaviors of different bird species.

Birds You May Encounter – How to Spot and Identify Birds at the Beach

While we know all bird species have variations and color differentiations, there are always ways to identify birds using parts of a bird’s physique. The most ardent birdwatchers know you must build skills to accurately identify many species.

Birds also change colors for various reasons that hinder identification. The most experienced birdwatchers look for many different identifying elements beyond just the color of feathers.

Below are 15 of the most common birds at the beach. See how many you recognize.

Snowy Egret: Elegant white shorebird

The Snowy Egret (Egretta thula) is a medium-sized wading bird known for its elegant appearance and striking white plumage. Here are some key characteristics and information about the Snowy Egret:

Appearance: The Snowy Egret is easily recognizable by its entirely white plumage, long black legs, and a distinctive slender black bill. During the breeding season, they develop striking features, including long lacy plumes on their head, neck, and back, as well as yellow facial skin.

Size: Adults typically have a wingspan of about 3.3 feet (1 meter) and stand around 24 inches (61 cm) tall.

Habitat: Snowy Egrets can be found in a variety of coastal and inland habitats, including saltwater marshes, estuaries, mudflats, ponds, lakes, and rivers. They are commonly seen in both freshwater and saltwater environments.

Geographic Range: Snowy Egrets are native to the Americas and are found from the United States to South America. They are particularly prevalent in the southeastern United States, along the Gulf Coast, and in Central and South America.

Feeding Habits: These egrets are carnivorous and primarily feed on small fish, crustaceans, amphibians, insects, and other aquatic organisms. They are known for their hunting technique, which involves standing still and patiently waiting for prey to come within striking distance. They may also actively chase prey.

Breeding: Snowy Egrets are colonial nesters, often forming colonies with other wading birds. The female lays 2-6 eggs, and both parents take turns incubating the eggs and caring for the chicks.

Conservation Status: The Snowy Egret is listed as a species of Least Concern on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. However, populations can be affected by habitat loss and disturbances.

Voice: Snowy Egrets are typically silent, but during the breeding season, they may make soft, low-pitched croaks and squawks.

Conservation Efforts: Conservation efforts, including habitat protection and management, have contributed to the recovery of Snowy Egret populations in some areas.



Observing Snowy Egrets in their natural habitat is a common sight in coastal regions, and their graceful appearance and feeding behaviors make them popular subjects for birdwatching enthusiasts. They are commonly seen with other birds of the Florida Gulf Coast.

Brown Pelican: Majestic diving bird

The Brown Pelican (Pelecanus occidentalis) is a large coastal bird known for its distinctive appearance and unique feeding behavior. Here are some key characteristics and information about the Brown Pelican:

Appearance: Brown Pelicans have a large wingspan, a long bill with a stretchy throat pouch, and a short tail. During breeding season, adult birds develop a dark brown neck and a yellowish head with a white crown. Immature Brown Pelicans have a more mottled appearance with a darker body.

Size: Adults typically have a wingspan of 6.5 to 7.5 feet (2 to 2.3 meters) and weigh between 6 to 12 pounds (2.7 to 5.4 kg).

Habitat: Brown Pelicans are found along coastlines, estuaries, and mangrove swamps. They are commonly seen in both saltwater and freshwater environments.

Geographic Range: Brown Pelicans are found along the Atlantic and Pacific coasts of the Americas as well as in common birds of Florida’s Gulf Coast. Their range extends from the southern United States to South America.

Feeding Habits: Brown Pelicans have a unique feeding behavior known as plunge diving. They fly over the water and spot fish from the air. Once a target is identified, they fold their wings and dive headfirst into the water, using their stretchy throat pouch to scoop up fish. They primarily feed on fish but may also consume crustaceans.

Breeding: Brown Pelicans typically breed in colonies on isolated islands. The female lays 2-3 eggs in a nest made of sticks and other materials. Both parents take turns incubating the eggs and caring for the chicks.

Conservation Status: Brown Pelicans faced significant declines in the mid-20th century due to the impact of DDT pesticides on eggshell thickness. After DDT was banned, populations recovered, and they are now listed as a species of Least Concern on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

Voice: Brown Pelicans are generally silent, but they may produce various grunts and squawks, especially during the breeding season.

Social Behavior: Brown Pelicans are social birds and are often seen in groups, both during flight and while resting on structures like piers and rocks.



Brown Pelicans are charismatic coastal birds and are frequently observed by birdwatchers in their natural habitats. Their distinctive appearance and dramatic feeding behavior make them a popular and easily recognizable species.

Laughing Gull: Common beach scavenger

The Laughing Gull (Leucophaeus atricilla) is a medium-sized gull known for its distinctive appearance, vocalizations, and behavior. Here are some key characteristics and information about the Laughing Gull:

Appearance: Adult Laughing Gulls have a mostly white body with a dark gray to black hood extending down to the nape of the neck.

Their wings are dark gray to black, and they have long, slender wings with white trailing edges.

During the breeding season, adults develop a reddish ring around their eyes and a more prominent dark hood. Size: Laughing Gulls are medium-sized gulls, with a wingspan of approximately 36 to 42 inches (91 to 107 cm). Habitat: Laughing Gulls are highly adaptable and are commonly found in a variety of coastal habitats, including beaches, estuaries, marshes, and coastal lagoons.

They can also be seen in inland areas near freshwater lakes and ponds. Geographic Range: The Laughing Gull has a wide distribution, ranging from the Atlantic and Gulf coasts of North America to parts of Central and South America.

They are known to breed on Florida coastal islands. Feeding Habits: Laughing Gulls are opportunistic feeders, and their diet includes a variety of food items such as fish, invertebrates, insects, and scraps from human activities.

They are often seen scavenging for food near fishing boats and coastal areas. Breeding: During the breeding season, Laughing Gulls form colonies on coastal islands.

The female lays 2-4 eggs in a simple nest made of grass and other materials.

Both parents participate in incubating the eggs and caring for the chicks. Vocalizations: Laughing Gulls are known for their distinctive vocalizations. The typical call is a repetitive, high-pitched “ha-ha-ha” sound, which is often described as a laughing sound. Behavior: Laughing Gulls are agile flyers and are often seen wheeling and diving in the air. As a Florida coastal bird, gulls are seen on many beaches.

They are social birds and can be found in flocks, especially during the non-breeding season.

These gulls are known to engage in kleptoparasitism, stealing food from other birds. Conservation Status: Laughing Gulls are abundant and have a stable population. They are not currently listed as a species of concern.

Observing Laughing Gulls along coastlines with other Florida coastal birds is a common sight, and their distinctive calls and interactions with each other make them easily recognizable to beachgoers and birdwatchers alike.

