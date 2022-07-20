Big Money And Sheriff Tony’s OK Smoothed Convicted Felon’s Return To Broward Sheriff’s Advisory Council

By Dan Christensen, FloridaBulldog.org

When the Broward Sheriff’s Advisory Council handed out medals for bravery in May, the honored officers and firefighters got their awards and a handshake from a convicted felon on federal probation.

Lewis Stahl, who was in federal custody only seven months earlier, was ordered to federal prison on September 9, 2019 following his conviction for evading millions of dollars in personal income taxes.

Stahl siphoned off $21 million from his medical technology company, NextGen Management LLC, and spent it on “personal items such as clothing, jewelry, watches, real estate rentals, country club benefits and a firearms collection,” prosecutors told Stahl’s sentencing judge. For years, they said, he didn’t even bother filing a tax return.

Stahl isn’t the only member of the nonprofit sheriff’s advisory council to be sent to a federal prison that year. In fact, one former member is still behind bars.

Stahl helped hand out Broward Sheriff’s Advisory Council (BSAC) medals because he is vice chairman of the board of directors of the elite, pay-to-play group whose members enjoy the benefit of carrying BSO “advisory deputy” badges and ID cards.

