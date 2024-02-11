Beyond the Classroom: Exploring the Diverse Career Paths with an Ed.D. Degree

For teachers looking to grow into more advanced roles and broaden their career outlook, pursuing an Ed.D. degree is an amazing choice. However, the roles one qualifies for with this degree go beyond what the average person may think.

Though this degree can help educators solidify their advancement in teaching, it can also open up new and exciting career possibilities. Anyone considering an advanced degree should understand the wide variety of roles they can step into with an Ed.D. degree.

Corporate Executive

From industrial hygiene consultancies to venture capital firms, all corporate organizations need great leaders. Believe it or not, a doctorate in education provides one with a great foundation to grow into corporate executive roles. While Ed.D degrees do focus on educational processes, they also provide post-grads with robust training in other key areas.

Some important skills that students gain from obtaining Ed.D degrees include managerial communication and corporate social responsibility. In the world of corporate leadership, these skills are indispensable. As such, those with Ed.D degrees are seen as individuals who are well-trained to step into these roles.

However, it must be noted that ascending the corporate ladder to step into a highly sought-after leadership role is rarely easy. Despite this, those who have set their sights on the goal of becoming a corporate executive can gain the skills to do so successfully by becoming Doctor of Education.

Hospital Operations Manager

Though hospitals are vital to communities across the world, they involve many moving parts and are notoriously difficult to run. However, there are skilled professionals whose job it is to ensure that they function smoothly, and patients are receiving great care. These professionals are called hospital operation managers and those interested in the role can get closer to their goal by obtaining an Ed. D. degree.

In particular, obtaining an Ed.D degree with a specialization in healthcare education can provide one with the foundational knowledge and leadership skills to thrive in this space. For those interested in stepping into a leadership role in healthcare, the role of hospital operations manager is one of the most fantastic options out there.

Much like many other advanced roles, however, it may take time to move through the ranks and step into this coveted role. However, going through the process of becoming a Doctor of Education can give one the training they need to eventually thrive as a hospital operations manager.

University Professor

University professors play a vital role in educating and training society’s wide range of professionals. In addition to playing a pivotal role in people’s lives, university professors are often able to engage in personal academic pursuits and can enjoy great work schedules with months off every year.

Those interested in stepping into the role of a university professor can qualify themselves by obtaining an Ed.D. degree. This makes one a quality candidate for schools and imbues one with key skills that can help with the process of educating students.

There are various ways that university professors can be employed by schools. Adjunct professors are hired on a part-time basis while tenured professors are employed on a full-time basis. Those intent on becoming tenured professors can bolster their chances of reaching their goal by becoming Doctor of Education.

Management Consultant

While many people associate Ed.D degrees with educational roles, these are far from the only roles that doctors of education can thrive in. In fact, those with Ed.D degrees are extremely successful in leadership roles because of the foundational skills they learn in these programs.

One specific leadership role that Doctor of Education can step into is that of a management consultant. These professionals help organizations identify and solve a wide variety of organizational processes ranging from operational processes to leadership processes.

Doctors of education have a deeply cultivated understanding of communication, learning styles, and human dynamics. With this knowledge, they are able to thrive in the management consultant role by using their skills to help organizations resolve problems and achieve success.

Doctors of Education Can Thrive in a Variety of Career Roles

Though an Ed. D. degree can definitely prepare one for a role in the educational space, it can also imbue one with the skills to thrive in a variety of other spaces. From business to healthcare, Ed.D degree holders can find success in many different roles that allow them to utilize their specialized skills. This being the case, anyone wishing to grow their employment opportunities and step into an advanced role can get closer to their goal by obtaining an Ed. D. degree.