Best Weekend Getaways in Florida

Key West Weekend Getaway

Key West, the southernmost city in the continental United States, is a tropical paradise at the end of the Florida Keys. Renowned for its laid-back atmosphere, rich history, and diverse culture, Key West beckons visitors with its turquoise waters, swaying palm trees, and charming pastel-colored architecture.

The island’s unique character is shaped by a blend of Bahamian, Cuban, and American influences, creating a diverse and eclectic community. Duval Street, the main thoroughfare, buzzes with energy, featuring lively bars, boutique shops, and a myriad of restaurants serving fresh seafood.

Visitors can explore landmarks like the Southernmost Point Buoy, which marks the southernmost tip of the continental U.S., and the historic Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum, where the famed author once lived.

Key West offers an array of outdoor activities, from snorkeling in the crystal-clear waters of the Florida Straits to relaxing on sandy beaches like Fort Zachary Taylor State Park Beach. Sunset celebrations at Mallory Square are a daily ritual, drawing crowds to witness the breathtaking sunset over the Gulf of Mexico, accompanied by street performers and live music. Key West stands as a captivating destination that enchants visitors with its unique blend of island charm and cultural allure.

Top 5 Things To Do in Key West

Key West offers a diverse range of attractions and activities, blending tropical beauty, historic charm, and a vibrant cultural scene. Here are five of the best things to do in Key West:

Join the lively Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square, a nightly gathering where locals and visitors alike come together to witness the breathtaking sunset over the Gulf of Mexico. Street performers, artisans, and food vendors create a festive atmosphere, making it a must-visit for a quintessential Key West experience.

Explore the iconic Duval Street, the bustling heart of Key West’s historic district. Lined with colorful Victorian homes, boutique shops, art galleries, and lively bars, Duval Street offers a vibrant and eclectic atmosphere. Don’t miss landmarks like Sloppy Joe’s Bar, a favorite of Ernest Hemingway, and the historic Key West Lighthouse.

Visit the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum

, where the renowned author lived and wrote for more than a decade. Explore the lush gardens and see the six-toed cats that roam the property. The guided tour provides insights into Hemingway’s life and his impact on Key West’s literary history.

Dive into the crystal-clear waters surrounding Key West with a snorkeling or scuba diving excursion. Explore the vibrant coral reefs and encounter a diverse array of marine life. Popular spots include the Dry Tortugas and the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

Take a day trip to Dry Tortugas National Park, accessible by ferry or seaplane. This remote paradise is known for its pristine beaches, historic Fort Jefferson, and excellent snorkeling opportunities. The secluded nature of the park provides a tranquil escape from the bustle of Key West.

These activities capture the essence of Key West’s unique blend of natural beauty, history, and lively culture. Whether you’re drawn to the vibrant street life, historic landmarks, or the underwater wonders of the coral reefs, Key West promises a memorable and totally fun experience.

Places to Stay in Key West: Our favorite is the Pier House at 0 Duval Street. Some of the more affordable hotels are on Roosevelt on the east side of the island. The expensive places to stay in Key West tend to be near Duval Street. We have stayed at all of these various locations on our Key West Florida weekend getaways and suggest the Pier House or the Opal Resort & Marina if available and your budget allows.

Places to Eat in Key West; Our favorite restaurant is Louie’s Backyard on the southwest side of the island near the southernmost buoy. A & B Lobster House, Pepe’s and Half Shell Raw Bar are all good options.

Nearby Cities to Key West: Since Key West is last in a string of islands, there are no major cities nearby. Marathon is 50 miles east and Miami is 160 miles away.

Nearest Airport: Key West International Airport on the Island. You can find reasonable fares for weekend trips to Key West at Silver Airways and American Airlines.

