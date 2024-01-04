Best Weekend Getaways in Florida

Our list of over a dozen unique weekend getaways in Florida are unlike any others you will find for these reasons:
- These are places we travel as residents, not some website that gathers information remotely.
- We have places that few people know about or places that are unique and discovered almost by accident in our travels.
- We give you more information for your decision-making process. Things like:
- Destination name and location
- Description of the area or what they are known for
- Best things to do to save you time
- Places to stay in the area
- Places to eat – restaurants with a known reputation
- References to nearby cities for the area in Florida
- The nearest international airport
No one else does that! That’s because Florida Travel Blog is about Florida – just places we have been!
So, let’s dive into some of the unique weekend getaways in Florida we have found. You can go directly to that destination by clicking on it. Our favorite weekend trips in Florida are marked with an asterisk *.
Includes our newest weekend trip to the World Equestrian Center – very unique!
Weekend Trip to Tampa Florida
Near the Gulf Coast of Florida, Tampa is a vibrant and diverse city with a rich cultural history and a blend of modern amenities. As the third-largest city in the state, Tampa is known for its picturesque waterfront, highlighted by the iconic Tampa Bay.
The Tampa Museum of Art, the Henry B. Plant Museum, and the Tampa Bay History Center provide glimpses into the city’s past and its evolution into a dynamic metropolis. Residents and visitors alike enjoy the lively atmosphere of the historic Ybor City district, famous for its Cuban and Latin influences, vibrant nightlife, and historic cigar factories.
The city boasts numerous parks, including the scenic Bayshore Boulevard, one of the longest continuous sidewalks in the world, perfect for leisurely strolls or cycling along the waterfront.
Additionally, Tampa is home to professional sports teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFL), Tampa Bay Lightning (NHL), and the Tampa Bay Rays (MLB), making it a haven for sports enthusiasts.
5 Best Things To Do in Tampa Florida
- Take a leisurely stroll along the Tampa Riverwalk, a scenic pathway along the Hillsborough River. This 2.4-mile stretch connects various parks, museums, and cultural landmarks, providing a picturesque route for walking, jogging, or biking. Enjoy waterfront views, public art installations, and access to popular destinations like the Tampa Museum of Art and the Glazer Children’s Museum.
- Experience the thrill of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, a world-renowned theme park that combines wildlife conservation with exciting rides and attractions. Encounter exotic animals, enjoy live shows, and test your courage on roller coasters like SheiKra and Montu. The park’s immersive environments make it a unique and family-friendly destination.
- Check out the historic
charm and vibrant atmosphere of Ybor City. This National Historic Landmark District is known for its Cuban and Latin influences, evident in its architecture, cuisine, and cultural events. Explore the boutiques, art galleries, and cigar shops, and savor the diverse dining scene. In the evening, Ybor City comes alive with a bustling nightlife, including live music venues and dance clubs.
- Dive into the marine world at The Florida Aquarium, a top-rated attraction that showcases a variety of aquatic ecosystems. From interactive exhibits and touch tanks to captivating underwater tunnels, the aquarium offers an educational and entertaining experience for visitors of all ages. Don’t miss the opportunity to see marine life up close, including sharks, rays, and vibrant coral reefs.
- Tampa is a sports enthusiast’s paradise, and catching a game is a must-do activity. Whether it’s cheering for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena, or the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, attending a sporting event allows you to soak in the local passion for sports and enjoy a lively atmosphere.
These activities represent just a glimpse of what Tampa has to offer. Don’t forget nearby famous beaches, waterfront towns and Disney is 90 minutes away.
Places to Stay in Tampa Florida: One of the best places to stay in Tampa is the Marriot Hotel Water Street. The hotel is on the Riverwalk which has 2 miles of attractions nearby.
Places to Eat in Tampa: One of the famous places to eat in Tampa is the Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City. It is the oldest restaurant in Florida. American Social, a short walk from the Marriott, is another eatery people enjoy.
Nearest Cities to Tampa: Orlando is 90 minutes away, Clearwater Beach is 45 minutes away and St. Petersburg is 35 minutes away.
Nearest Airport Airport: Nearest International Airport is Tampa International 15 minutes from downtown Tampa.
Key West Weekend Getaway
Key West, the southernmost city in the continental United States, is a tropical paradise at the end of the Florida Keys. Renowned for its laid-back atmosphere, rich history, and diverse culture, Key West beckons visitors with its turquoise waters, swaying palm trees, and charming pastel-colored architecture.
The island’s unique character is shaped by a blend of Bahamian, Cuban, and American influences, creating a diverse and eclectic community. Duval Street, the main thoroughfare, buzzes with energy, featuring lively bars, boutique shops, and a myriad of restaurants serving fresh seafood.
Visitors can explore landmarks like the Southernmost Point Buoy, which marks the southernmost tip of the continental U.S., and the historic Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum, where the famed author once lived.
Key West offers an array of outdoor activities, from snorkeling in the crystal-clear waters of the Florida Straits to relaxing on sandy beaches like Fort Zachary Taylor State Park Beach. Sunset celebrations at Mallory Square are a daily ritual, drawing crowds to witness the breathtaking sunset over the Gulf of Mexico, accompanied by street performers and live music. Key West stands as a captivating destination that enchants visitors with its unique blend of island charm and cultural allure.
Top 5 Things To Do in Key West
Key West offers a diverse range of attractions and activities, blending tropical beauty, historic charm, and a vibrant cultural scene. Here are five of the best things to do in Key West:
- Join the lively Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square, a nightly gathering where locals and visitors alike come together to witness the breathtaking sunset over the Gulf of Mexico. Street performers, artisans, and food vendors create a festive atmosphere, making it a must-visit for a quintessential Key West experience.
- Explore the iconic Duval Street, the bustling heart of Key West’s historic district. Lined with colorful Victorian homes, boutique shops, art galleries, and lively bars, Duval Street offers a vibrant and eclectic atmosphere. Don’t miss landmarks like Sloppy Joe’s Bar, a favorite of Ernest Hemingway, and the historic Key West Lighthouse.
- Visit the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum
, where the renowned author lived and wrote for more than a decade. Explore the lush gardens and see the six-toed cats that roam the property. The guided tour provides insights into Hemingway’s life and his impact on Key West’s literary history.
- Dive into the crystal-clear waters surrounding Key West with a snorkeling or scuba diving excursion. Explore the vibrant coral reefs and encounter a diverse array of marine life. Popular spots include the Dry Tortugas and the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
- Take a day trip to Dry Tortugas National Park, accessible by ferry or seaplane. This remote paradise is known for its pristine beaches, historic Fort Jefferson, and excellent snorkeling opportunities. The secluded nature of the park provides a tranquil escape from the bustle of Key West.
These activities capture the essence of Key West’s unique blend of natural beauty, history, and lively culture. Whether you’re drawn to the vibrant street life, historic landmarks, or the underwater wonders of the coral reefs, Key West promises a memorable and totally fun experience.
Places to Stay in Key West: Our favorite is the Pier House at 0 Duval Street. Some of the more affordable hotels are on Roosevelt on the east side of the island. The expensive places to stay in Key West tend to be near Duval Street. We have stayed at all of these various locations on our Key West Florida weekend getaways and suggest the Pier House or the Opal Resort & Marina if available and your budget allows.
Places to Eat in Key West; Our favorite restaurant is Louie’s Backyard on the southwest side of the island near the southernmost buoy. A & B Lobster House, Pepe’s and Half Shell Raw Bar are all good options.
Nearby Cities to Key West: Since Key West is last in a string of islands, there are no major cities nearby. Marathon is 50 miles east and Miami is 160 miles away.
Nearest Airport: Key West International Airport on the Island. You can find reasonable fares for weekend trips to Key West at Silver Airways and American Airlines.
This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.