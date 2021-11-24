Best Group Activities to Do When Staying in Gatlinburg Cabin Rentals

Gatlinburg, Tennessee is the perfect location to host your next big get-together. Whether it’s a family vacation or a reunion of your old college friends, there are tons of activities to do as a group while staying at one of the local cabin rentals. Here are some of the best group activities you’ll find during your stay in Gatlinburg:

Go White Water Rafting

If you’ve got a taste for heart-pounding adventure, you’ll want to check out whitewater rafting at one of Gatlinburg’s many Smoky Mountain rafting sites. The rafts typically hold between 5 and 7 people, so if you’ve got a large group you’ll have the whole raft to yourself. There are also different difficulty levels of rapids to choose from, so if your group includes younger children you can choose something a little simpler (or if you’re all grown-up, choose something rowdier!)

Take A Trip To Dollywood

Dolly Parton is in the middle of a well-deserved resurgence in popularity, so there’s no better time to check out Dollywood! Dollywood hosts six of the biggest festivals in the south, including the International Festival of Nations in the spring and the Flower and Food Festival in the summer. There are rides for tourists of all ages, as well as areas to buy local crafts. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker, a music-lover, or just looking for local art, there’s something for everyone at Dollywood!

Visit The Mountaintop Park At Ober Gatlinburg

Enjoy the stunning views over the Great Smoky Mountains as you take the aerial lift up to Ober Gatlinburg! Ober Gatlinburg is an amusement park featuring skiing and snow tubing in the winter, wildlife encounters in the spring, hiking trails in the summer and fall, and a whole host of activities year-round! There’s also a mall and a couple of great restaurants if you’re looking for a break after all your adventures but you’re not quite ready to go back to the Gatlinburg cabin rentals yet.

Check Out Ripley’s Aquarium Of The Smokies

Believe it or not, there’s a Ripley’s Aquarium in Gatlinburg! For the sea-life lovers in your group, check out the aquarium to get up close and personal with stingrays, sea turtles, sharks, and penguins. If you want some time away from your cabin rentals, the aquarium also offers sleepover events for some overnight fun—Sleep with the Sharks is a great activity for families with kids ages 5 and up, and there’s Pints with Penguins (ages 21+) for the adults who want a behind-the-scenes look at the aquarium. Make sure to check the dates of your trip, since these are limited time events!

Go Ziplining at Anakeesta

Anakeesta is another great theme park to take in the mountain views. Featuring a 16 bridge TreeTop Skywalk, a beautiful and scenic garden, the pinnacle of Anakeesta’s activities is definitely its Dueling Ziplines Adventure course that takes you and your friends soaring over 50 feet above the forest floor. It’s great for families, too: anyone over the age of 7 can participate in the ziplining course.

So what are you waiting for? Book your stay at one of Gatlinburg’s cabin rentals today!