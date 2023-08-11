Best Florida Thoroughbred Racing Tracks

Florida is known for many things. Oranges. Walt Disney World. Alligators. The elusive “Florida Man.” And Thoroughbred horses.

Florida is home to the city of Ocala, which has laid claim to the “Horse Capital of the World,” and holds it for good reason. Every year, hundreds of foals are born on Florida soil and raised on Florida’s limestone-rich grass.

As they grow, they are joined at training centers by many Thoroughbreds foaled in other areas, all of them taking advantage of Florida’s year-round warmth to learn their first lessons in being a real racehorse.

As two-year-olds, still, more Thoroughbreds arrive in Florida, preparing to attend the Under Tack sales at Ocala Breeders’ Sales (OBS). Some of the wealthiest and most prominent people in all of racing attend these sales, hoping to pick up a particularly precocious two-year-old. Graduates of the OBS sales include Arabian Knight, the talented winner of this year’s Grade III Southwest Stakes.

Florida’s prominence in the racing world does not end at the sales ring, however. If you head south from Ocala, you will encounter the cities of Tampa and Hallandale Beach, and within them, Florida’s two Thoroughbred race tracks: Tampa Bay Downs and Gulfstream Park.

Tampa Bay Downs

Tampa Bay Downs is located in the southwest portion of Florida. It was first opened in 1926 and has been operating under its current ownership since 1986. How long is a horse racing track like this one? It consists of a one-mile dirt oval as well as a seven-furlong turf course with a quarter-mile chute.

The best-known race held at Tampa Bay Downs is the Grade III Tampa Bay Derby, which is usually run in early March and serves as a prep race for the Grade I Kentucky Derby. Notable recent winners of the Tampa Bay Derby include Tapit Trice (2023), who went on to win the Grade I Blue Grass Stakes; Classic Causeway (2022), who went on to win the Grade I Belmont Derby; and Tapwrit (2017), who went on to win the Grade I Belmont Stakes.

Other prestigious races held at Tampa Bay Downs are the Grade IIT Hillsborough Stakes (1 ⅛ miles for fillies and mares ages 4 and up), the Grade III Michelob Ultra Challenger Stakes (1 1/16 miles for all sexes ages 4 and up), and the Grade IIIT Florida Oaks (1 1/16 miles for three-year-old fillies). These races are all typically held on the same day as the Tampa Bay Derby.

Also, many racetracks offer dining options where you can enjoy meals while watching the races. Tampa Bay Downs might have restaurants, bars, or lounges that provide a comfortable and social atmosphere.

Furthermore, live horse racing offers a unique spectator experience, with the opportunity to witness the athleticism and beauty of thoroughbred horses up close. The cheers of the crowd and the energy of the races can create a memorable atmosphere.

If you’re new to horse racing, visiting a racetrack like Tampa Bay Downs can provide an opportunity to learn about the sport, its history, and how races are conducted. Some tracks offer guided tours or informational sessions for visitors.

Gulfstream Park

Gulfstream Park is in Hallandale Beach, which is part of the Miami metropolitan area. Carding races since 1939, Gulfstream Park has played host to some of the most impressive Thoroughbreds ever to race. The great Swaps set a then-world-record for the mile and 70 yards on dirt in 1956 at Gulfstream.

Sunday Silence and Easy Goer had their final matchup in the 1989 Breeders’ Cup Classic, the first of three Breeders’ Cup series to be hosted at Gulfstream. In 2006, Gulfstream’s Sunshine Millions Turf became the final race ever ridden by the great Jerry Bailey.

Gulfstream Park is notable for another reason. While most major Thoroughbred racing venues in the United States have a dirt and a turf course, Gulfstream has a third surface option. In addition to a 1 ⅛ mile dirt track and a seven-furlong turf course, they feature a mile-and-70-yard synthetic Tapeta track.

Gulfstream Park regularly hosts three Grade I races- the Florida Derby, the Pegasus World Cup and the Pegasus World Cup Turf. The Florida Derby is one of the key prep races for the Kentucky Derby.

This year’s Florida Derby winner was Forte, who was scratched the morning of the Kentucky Derby but went on to finish second in the Belmont Stakes and win the Grade II Jim Dandy Stakes. The Florida Derby runner-up was none other than Mage, who of course became best known for winning the Kentucky Derby itself.

Plus, Gulfstream Park offers a variety of dining options, from casual eateries to more upscale restaurants. Many visitors enjoy watching the races while dining at the restaurants overlooking the track. The racetrack also hosts live music events, special entertainment nights, and themed parties.