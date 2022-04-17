Best Electric Crossovers And Compact SUVs To Be Released In 2022

Many people are going crazy over electric crossovers and compact SUVs, especially with new EV models like Mullen Five, Volkswagen ID.4., Tesla Model Y, and Ford Mustang Mach-E. We also see many new crossover SUVs set to be released in 2022.

Here’s a list of the best electric crossovers and compact SUVs that are getting released in 2022. This list will expose you to a rich mixture of high-end luxury vehicles and mainstream models. These electric crossovers and compact SUVs boast admirable range, impressive performance, and driving with zero-emissions driving.

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

The 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is packed with cutting-edge technologies, pioneering styling, and a multifaceted cabin. Although it is in the works for Hyundai to have several electric models bearing the same IONIQ name, the IONIQ 5 crossover SUV is the first of all other electric models to get released.

Notable amongst the specs of the IONIQ 5 is a horsepower output reaching 225 hp, a driving range that reaches 300 miles, and a 0-60 mph that is up to 5.2 seconds.

2023 Subaru Solterra and 2023 Toyota bZ4X

Due to the close similarities between the 2023 Toyota bZ4X and 2023 Subaru Solterra, we chose to put them together, as they are our numbers 2 and 3. However, apart from the fact that nearly all features as the same, the designs are slightly different.

These two Crossover Evs were created through an alliance between Subaru and Toyota. Both the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra have driving ranges of up to 230 miles horsepower and outputs ranging up to 215 hp.

2022 Kia EV6

Kia is set to release many electric vehicles under the same naming system, and it will be using the EV moniker, unlike Hyundai which chose its unique moniker.

Kia’s first model to be released under the EV naming series is the 2022 Kia EV6. The crossover EV has an impressive performance and a sleek, attractive design. Some specs worthy of note on the 2022 EV6 include a driving range that reaches 300 miles, a low 0-60mph at 3.5 seconds, and a horsepower output reaching 576 hp.

The Kia EV6 has an estimated starting price of $45,000.

Mullen Five EV

Mullen Technologies, a publicly-traded company based in California has debuted a sleek, attractive-looking, and sporty EV crossover at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. The EV is poised to have a performance that will rival the Tesla Model S Plaid.

The Mullen Five EV is slated to enter into production in Q4 2023, and deliveries are set to kick off in early 2024. The EV has listening and reacting Multi LED intelligent LIVE screen technologies.

The Mullen FIVE has a 95kWh battery pack with fast charging that will charge the battery up to 80 percent in 21 minutes. It also reaches a range of 325 miles on a single charge.

The primary model will be set to sprint to sixty in 3.2 seconds, as well as to a top speed of 250km/h which would be electronically limited. However, more potent Five RS models are in the making, and these models will reduce the sprint time to only 1.9 seconds.