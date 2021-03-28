Best Coconut Macaroons (Recipe)

We’ve tried many dozen of various coconut macaroon recipes, and came to the conclusion that this version is the best one. They are simply irresistible, with a nice crunchy texture on the outside and chewy in the middle. They are also gluten-free and are great for people observing Passover.

Making them requires a few simple ingredients such as shredded coconut, egg whites, condensed milk, vanilla extract, and semi-sweet chocolate if you want to dip them in chocolate.

It takes about 10 minutes to prepare, and another 25 minutes to bake. So don’t wait for too long, and get ready to make some of the best and most delicious coconut macaroons!

There are countless ways that you can tweak this basic recipe. For example, adding more coconut and chocolate, or egg whites and sugar for an even crunchier version. If you love coconut and a good dessert, then we are quite sure you are going to love them!

What is the difference between a macaroon and a macaron?

Although they sound and spell similar, they are completely different cookies. First off, a macaroon is coconut-based, whereas a macaron is meringue-based. Also, macaroons are usually shaped in little mounds and have a chewy texture, and are mostly limited in variety.

In contrast, macarons can be made in a variety of colors and flavors, and are sandwiched around a filling.

Why do my coconut macaroons come out flat?

If they flatten when baked, it might be dues to a few reasons. First, it is important not to over-mix the ingredients, and to measure all of the ingredients correctly. Please try to follow the recipe steps closely not to miss out on any steps. Also, it is important to refrigerate the macaroons for the perfect texture.

They need to be cold prior to baking, otherwise, they’ll drop too much. So if they start spreading out too much once out of the refrigerator, return them to the refrigerator for another 15-20 minutes. The batter has to be cold prior to baking to avoid spreading while in the oven.

How to store coconut macaroons?

They store pretty well! Best kept at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 10 days. In addition, they may also be individually wrapped (after baking and cooling completely) and frozen in an airtight container for up to 6 months.

Tips for perfect coconut macaroons

These easy macaroons are also naturally gluten-free, so if you are on a gluten-free diet, they are the perfect treat.

Avoid over-baking. Only a precise 25 minutes, or until golden brown. Over-baking will dry out them out, which you want to avoid!

Also, please note, that sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk are not the same thing, so make sure not to confuse the two.

Use an ice cream scoop to scoop the coconut mixture. This will ensure the cookies are same-sized, and the cooking time will be equal. This way you don’t overburn or undercook them.

Another trick to use would be to pulse your shredded coconut in a food processor. This will really break it down and help create tighter and more compact cookies.

In addition, ensure there are no remnants of egg yolk whatsoever. Just egg whites are used here.

Macaroons can be dressed up in so many different ways. For example, they can be dipped in white or dark chocolate, or topped with sprinkles.

