Best Beachfront Hotels on Florida Gulf Coast in 2024

If you expected the beach on the left and got the beach on the right, read on…

Misleading and Fantasy Hotel Listings

When considering beachfront hotels in Florida, you will see listings for places like Tampa, Key West and even Orlando. We want to be very clear – we love all of those places, but they are not on the beachfront Gulf of Mexico!

Here are some tips from Florida Travel Blog on choosing the right beachfront hotel:

Do your research. Use pictures and descriptions to make sure the hotel meets your expectations.

How big is the beach? Make sure the hotel is on the beach and have their own beach facilities.

Bringing children? Assure the area is safe, rich in activities and many have daily programs for kids.

What if it rains? Are there other things to do? Places like Destin, Clearwater Beach, Marco Island and many more have attractions that are nearby.

Is there transportation? If you plan on visiting attractions beyond walking distance, research transportation or talk to the hotel concierge.

If you want an adult-only experience, check with the hotel to see if they have a wing or other options for adults.

All of the listings of the best beachfront hotels on Florida Gulf Coast will address the things you need to know when choosing a beachfront hotel in Florida.

What is the Gulf Coast of Florida?

Florida has two distinct Gulf Coasts. One is in the panhandle of north Florida and the other is on the west side of Florida.

The northern Gulf Coast includes places like Destin, Pensacola, Apalachicola and the beautiful shores along Route 30A with a dozen great beaches.

The west side of Florida has some very famous places like Clearwater Beach, Sarasota, Ft. Myers, Naples, and Marco Island.

In between north Florida and the west side of Florida, there is an area called the “big bend”. This remote part of Florida is stunning, but there are fewer beaches and much different terrain along the Gulf of Mexico.

The Big Bend area has some attractions to explore, good hotels, and flora and fauna worth seeing, but there are almost no luxury beachfront hotel properties.

The Best Beachfront Hotels of Florida Gulf Coast – North Florida Panhandle

The north Florida Gulf Coast beachfront hotels are stretched along over two hundred miles of coastline. When planning your hotel location distance may be an important factor to consider. We will give you generally “nearby” locations.

Here is our list of beachfront hotels in the Florida panhandle:

Located in Miramar Beach, the Hilton Sandestin Beach offers a luxurious beachfront experience. With direct access to the Gulf of Mexico, guests can enjoy the sugar-white sand and emerald waters. The resort features multiple pools, a full-service spa, and several dining options. Accommodations range from comfortable rooms to suites with panoramic Gulf views.

The hotel is next to the town of Destin. Good place for children.

Nestled in the charming community of Rosemary Beach, The Pearl Hotel is an elegant boutique hotel with a prime beachfront location. The luxury property offers stylish rooms and suites, many with balconies overlooking the Gulf. Guests can enjoy beach service, a rooftop pool, and fine dining at the Havana Beach Bar & Grill.

We suggest this hotel is best for couples and relaxation. This is a Route 30A hotel along a long beach corridor.

Overlooking the Gulf in Santa Rosa Beach, WaterColor Inn is part of the scenic WaterColor community. The inn offers well-appointed rooms with coastal decor, and guests have access to amenities such as multiple pools, a spa, and beach access. The adjacent WaterColor Beach Club enhances the beachfront experience with restaurants and activities.

Adults and children will love the beach here.

With its beachfront location on Pensacola Beach, this hotel provides easy access to the Gulf waters and stunning sunsets. Rooms often feature balconies with panoramic views. The hotel is situated close to popular attractions like the Pensacola Beach Pier and offers a relaxing retreat with modern amenities.

This hotel is a favorite destination for wedding parties. Excellent beach. Ok for children. Westerly most hotel in north Florida.

Situated in the heart of Destin, The Henderson is a luxurious resort with a private beach. The resort features elegant rooms, a full-service spa, multiple pools, and dining options. Guests can enjoy direct access to the pristine shores of the Gulf of Mexico.

This is one of our favorite places in Destin. Good children’s programs. Henderson State Park is next door with hiking trails and more amenities.