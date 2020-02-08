Belmont Stakes 2020: Odds, Tips, & Online Betting

Given that it’s the third jewel of racing’s Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes has always been the highlight of America’s horse racing season. The event will take place on June 6 this year, but many have already been anticipating for the next recipient of the Triple Crown Trophy right now.

Handicappers and punters have especially been on the lookout for Belmont Stakes odds 2020 nowadays. Who wouldn’t? Since 1905, there were only thirteen speedsters who have managed to bring home the Triple Crown Trophy. The latest recipients were Justify in 2018 and American Pharoah in 2015.

It’s too early for Belmont Stakes odds now since the first two Triple Crown races are not yet running, though. More importantly, it’s not recommended to base your bets on the previous championships (to be discussed later), too.

While it’s still about four months away from the Belmont, you still don’t want to come unprepared, right? So here are a few things you need to keep in mind during the Belmont Stakes.

Belmont Stakes Odds

There are multiple options that you can choose from when you want to bet on Belmont, whether you’re making future bets or waiting for the live odds on race day. Win, Place or Show, and exotics (e.g., exactas, trifectas, and multi-race wagers.) are the most common ones.

For Belmont Stakes live odds, here are some tips you can apply:

Set a “saver” bet by considering a Place or Show bet after making a Win bet

Bet Horses at +300 or lower to Win only

Bet Horses at up to +600 to Win and Place

Bet Horses at +700 and above to Win and Show

“Box” exactas, trifectas and superfectas to give multiple combinations on the same horses, which means higher chances of winning

Here’s another tip for Multirace Exotics. For Pick3, Pick4 and Pick5, make sure to key on a certain horse as a single Win bet in one of the races. Then, pick two or three other horses to fill out the bet in other races. For example, if you key a horse and use the other three in a two-dollar Pick3 bet, it would cost 18 bucks [1 (key) X 3 (horses) X 3 (races) = 9 X $2 = $18.]

What Should I Consider When Betting?

Now that you have already funded your account, don’t place your Belmont Stakes bets right away without preparing well. You don’t want to waste your money carelessly, do you? In addition to keeping an eye on the updated Belmont Stakes odds and horses, keep the following things in mind:

Steer Clear of Previous Champions from other Races

The Belmont Stakes race is nicknamed The Test of the Champion for a reason. The race is longer than those of Kentucky Derby or Preakness Stakes, so favoring the winners of these first two races is really not a good strategy in picking your bets for Belmont.

Bet on Horses with the Best Endurance

The extra quarter-mile in Belmont Stakes is of great importance for the horses. As someone who’ll be staking their money on, you have to research those colts who more endurance even until at the end of the fleeting races.

Can’t Go to Belmont Park, New York? Bet Online!

While Belmont Stakes annually takes place in the U.S., most punters are from the U.K. Good thing, most well-respected bookmakers can cover local and international races in their sports betting markets.

Not only can you bet on any American horse races (e.g., Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, or the Belmont Stakes) but also participate in any betting alternatives for any races. That’s why most bookmakers offer live streaming services along with the live betting.

If you’re not in the U.S., it’s no problem! You can always bet online. Look for a reliable and legit online sportsbook that can cover international races and offer live streaming and betting services.

How to Sign Up For An Account

If you already found an online sportsbook, immediately open for online sports betting account. Typically, the website will provide detailed directions on how to register, which would only take a couple of minutes. Basic information like your name and email address are needed, too.

After signing up, fund your account so you can successfully place bets on the Belmont Stakes race. Credit card deposits can make everything incredibly easier, but you can still opt for other deposit options. If you run into any transaction troubles, the sportsbook’s website support team will be ready to help you out.

Belmont Stakes is more of a tactical race, which runs relatively slower than the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. Considering this, it’s best and safer to invest in heady jockeys with proven track records of excellent mid-race adjustments than basing your bets on previous champions.