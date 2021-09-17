Be Prepared for a Florida Hurricane with These Tips

When we think of the sunshine state of Florida, most of us usually picture the sun, the sky and the beaches. However, the hurricane season is just as essential a feature of Florida life.

Typically, the season runs from the beginning of June through the end of November. In 2020, thirty named storms came through the state and they had an unforgettable impact upon the lives of thousands of people.

Know Your Evacuation Routes

Every county throughout the state of Florida has either evacuation zones or will refer you to geographic boundaries or landmarks in the case of an emergency. First and foremost, then, you should know your zones and the proper routes in case of hurricane surge flooding.

Create Your Personal or Family Plan

Have a plan in place for yourself, your roommates, or your family if a hurricane were to loom. Choose your common meeting ground and who will be in charge as the main point of contact in case the authorities call for an evacuation.

Put Up Storm Shutters

If you own a home and it doesn’t have storm shutters, you’ll want to install them. These will protect your windows, doors, and skylights throughout the house from the impact of debris, extreme winds, or heavy rain. Under severe circumstances, you may also add extra plywood with nails on the inside of the windows.

Set Up Renter’s Insurance

If you don’t own your home but are a renter at an apartment complex or through a landlord, you will absolutely want to set up renter’s insurance if you haven’t done that already. This is a vital step you should have you set up prior to an oncoming storm.

If you find yourself trying to arrange renter’s insurance on the eve of a hurricane’s landfall, most insurance companies will not respond. They reserve the right to stop writing policies anywhere from a few days to weeks ahead of a significant storm touching land.

Move Your Cars and Outdoor Furniture

If you don’t have a garage, you’ll want to move your car away from any power lines or overhanging trees. Find a place on higher ground or in a parking garage that can provide proper shelter for your vehicle(s). Any outdoor furniture or appliances such as a grill should be brought indoors or placed in the garage to prevent them from being blown away or causing further avoidable damage.

Prep Food, Water, Toiletries and Electronics

If you are not required to evacuate and choose not to leave your home, you’ll want to make sure you have an extra supply of bottled water, nonperishable foods, and toiletries. You need to have enough of all these items to last you and your family a few days in case of a power outage due to the hurricane. Don’t forget to charge up all your electronics, such as your cell phone, computers, a radio, and any other necessities you may need, as well.

Secure All of Your Documents

Whether you are a business owner, renter, or homeowner, you’d be wise to secure all your important documents. Make sure you have a backup on the cloud or in a secure network. You’ll want to put any tangible items or documents in a safety deposit box or inside of a safe. The safe should be stored far within the interior of your home or business.

Hire the Right Contractor

Starting a business in Florida means you have to be prepared for all sorts of circumstances. For company owners who have their own building for manufacturing, distribution, or sales, it’s critical to understand how your building was or will be created.

If you are only in the early phases of planning out your build, you might seriously think about constructing your facility out of steel. It’s safer and more sturdy than standard lumber to be able to withstand a hurricane or tropical storm.

If you’re looking for the right company to hire, make sure you work with a reliable metal building contractor that can provide hurricane-rate steel structures.