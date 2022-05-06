Based On Packaging, The Average Consumer Forms An Impression Of A Product Within 7 Seconds

National Packaging Design Day on May 7th each year celebrates the art of packaging design as well as design professionals. The global design community and those appreciative of beautiful, well-crafted packaging commemorate the day by sharing inspiring designs and exchanging ideas. The day also encourages an awareness of the craftsmanship behind the package.

The packaging gives grounds to branding, as well as allows creativity to work.

Packaging is now much more than a means to protect a product or display a name. Packaging is the physical representation of a brand to the consumer.

The packaging is compelling. It’s not just what’s on the shelf that matters, but the unveiling process as well. The layers, the textures, the moment of anticipation before seeing the product.

Corrugated cardboard packaging is used to ship approximately 90% of all U.S. products .

. The first patent for cardboard was issued in 1856. It has been used for customized shipping boxes since 1903.

Corrugated was patented in 1871 and was originally used to wrap bottles and glass lantern chimneys.

In the United States alone, the corrugated packaging industry employs over 70,000 people .

. Within the packaging sector, corrugated is the largest segment with over 1,500 production facilities in North America.

in North America. Consumers on average form an impression of a brand within seven seconds of seeing the product.

of seeing the product. Research shows businesses see a 30% increase in consumers if they focus on product packaging.

in consumers if they focus on product packaging. Sustainable packaging is becoming increasingly popular. Two-thirds of Americans said that sustainable packaging plays a significant role in their purchase-making decision.

said that sustainable packaging plays a significant role in their purchase-making decision. Consumers view packaging close to equally as important as the brand itself (10% vs. 12%).

Coca-Cola is the most recognized brand in the world.

A research published few years back announced that 94% of the world population recognizes the red branding of Coca-Cola.

On top of that, the name of the brand is the second most understood word globally, right after “okay”.

According to researchers, coffee has one of the most attractive scents in the world. The producers of coffee know that the smell is what makes coffee such a tempting product. But the intense aroma that reaches your nose right after opening a jar with coffee is caused by a special type of spray aroma used under the lid.

Do You Know What The Expiration Date On The Bottle Tells You? Although most of the food we consume has an expiration date, it doesn’t apply to water. However, there’s an expiration date on every bottle. But don’t be mistaken, because these dates refer to the expiration of the bottle!

Shoppers will spend an average 30% more on a purchase if shipping is included for free.

A slow shipping time will deter 41% of customers from making a purchase.

Some 52% of online customers that receive goods in customized shipping boxes say they’re more likely to return to the same company for another future purchase.

Shoppers in stores will be drawn to and buy a product right off the shelf, without researching it, in 64% of all in-store decisions. Your packaging can play a huge role in making that choice of your product over a competitor’s.

