Baked Bread to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day (Video Recipe)

(Culinary.net) From hearty stews to minty pies, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are all about enjoying the flavors of the holiday. Whether you’re cooking up a full meal or simply serving appetizers, this Irish Potato Bread makes for a simple, tasty snack to feed your crowd.
Irish Potato Bread
- 2 medium or large russet potatoes
- 1 egg
- 1 egg white
- 1/3 cup canola oil
- 3/4 cup milk
- 2 tablespoons green onion, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds
- 3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus additional for dusting and kneading
- 1 1/2 tablespoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Heat oven to 375° F.
- Peel potatoes. Slice one potato and boil in a saucepan for 15 minutes, or until tender. Remove the potato from the saucepan into a large bowl. Mash potato then set aside.
- Grate the second potato onto the cloth. Wring potato in cloth to remove excess water. Add grated potato to mashed potato in a large bowl. Add egg, egg white, oil, milk, onion, caraway seeds, 3 1/4 cups flour, baking powder and salt. Stir with a wooden spoon until the mixture is soft and sticky.
- Turn the dough onto a floured surface. Adding flour as needed, knead dough to form the 8-inch round shape with a slight dome. Place dough onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Cut a large “X” on top of the dough about 1/2 inch deep.
- Bake for 55 minutes until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack 1 hour before serving.
