Babynames.Com Changes Home Page To Honor Slain Black Americans: They Were ‘Somebody’s Baby’

Babynames.com, a popular hub for baby naming lists and trends, changed its homepage to display the names of black people who were killed by police officers, civilians and others.

The site moved its usual lists of names and rankings of popular choices and displayed a graphic listing over 100 names of black individuals, including Emmett Till, Michael Brown, George Floyd, Botham Jean, Sandra Bland and others.

“Each one of these names was somebody’s baby,” the site reads.

The site said that it “stands in solidarity with the black community” and used the hashtag “Black Lives Matter.”

Users can close out of the graphic if they choose.

The site joins a slate of brands that have offered symbolic support following the death of George Floyd last month. Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after a former Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes during an arrest.