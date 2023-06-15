On June 15th each year, National Smile Power Day shares one powerful expression.
From the good morning greeting and the first “How may I help you?” present yourself with a smile. No matter where you are employed, job seeking, retired, or looking for new horizons starting the day with a smile is certainly more empowering than a pout or grump. Starting with a smile first is easier than trying to get there later in the day.
- When you smile at someone, you are telling them that they are valued and worth the smile that you just gave them. Smiles are morale boosters and confidence builders.
- Research has proven that smiling really does increase attractiveness and likability between humans.
- Smiling creates greater trust and increased interpersonal cooperation.
- Smiling at someone can help them to relax and relieve their stress while at the same time, it will make you feel right.
- Even if you do not feel like it, smiling will lift your mood and can make you a happier person.
- Smiling is more contagious than the flu! It can’t be resisted.
- Smiling is our first facial expression.
- Babies start smiling as soon as they are born in their sleep. They start voluntarily smiling as soon as four weeks of age.
- It’s easier to smile than it is to frown.
- Smiling reduces blood pressure.
- Employers promote people who smile often (Smiling in the workplace)
- Smiling makes you look successful.
- Smiling reduces stress
- There are 19 different types of smiles, and only 6 of these smiles are related to happiness. The others are related to everything from embarrassment to lying to contempt to discomfort.
- Smiling can help you live longer
- Smiling uses 5-53 muscles
- Humans can detect smiles from more than 300 feet away!
- Smiling releases endorphins
- If you are a woman, men find you more attractive when you smile
- The average woman smiles 62 times a day
- The average man smiles 8 times a day
- 63% of women say they look best in photos where their teeth are showing
- We can usually tell the difference between a fake smile and a genuine one
- 47% of people notice your smile first
- We buy 14 million gallons of toothpaste each year
- Smiling while talking on the phone makes you sound friendly.
- Faking a smile will help you get in a better mood.
- Around 50% of people will smile back if you smile at them.
- Smiling is a painkiller and can boost your mood.
- People who smile consistently are more likely to have healthy marriages.
- People have difficulty frowning when they look at other subjects who are smiling.
- 48% of young adults have untagged themselves from a photo on Facebook because of their smile.
- Waiters who smile often while working are more likely to get a high tip!
- Smiling stimulates our brain’s reward mechanisms in a way that even chocolate, a well-regarded pleasure inducer, cannot match.
- Kids laugh around 400 times a day, while the average is just 14 for adults!
- Great Apes such as chimpanzees, bonobos, orangutans and gorillas. They love to laugh when play-wrestling, chasing or tickling!
- Rats. Adorable fact: rats laughing actually sound like a “chirping” noise!
- Dogs. It may sound like a pant to us, but it’s a giggle to them!
- Dolphins. Dolphins’ laughs end with a whistle.
- The crinkling in the corner of the eyes is a tell-tale sign of a genuine smile.
- The two muscles that create a genuine smile are the zygomatic major and the orbicularis oculi.
- Other muscles can simulate a smile, but only the two above create a genuine, involuntary smile.
