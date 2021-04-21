Auto Accidents Involving a Fatigued Driver

According to the National Safety Council, around 100,000 traffic crashes involve drowsy driving each year. These crashes cause more than 71,000 injuries and 1,550 fatalities. Driving when fatigued is a silent killer, which unfortunately most drivers are not aware.

Though many accidents caused by drowsy driving involve one vehicle, there are other cases where several vehicles or road users are involved. A drowsy driver may fail to brake when approaching other vehicles resulting in a serious accident. In such situations, it is important to seek justice and get compensation for negligent driving.

If you have been in a fatigue-related auto accident, you should seek legal help immediately. A car accident attorney will guide you through the claim process and help you get your rightful compensation.

Some of the common accidents caused by fatigued or drowsy driving are as follows:

Vehicle Rollover

Rollover accidents are very common and are some of the most dangerous types of motor vehicle accidents. They have a very high fatality rate and can involve a pedestrian, single or multiple vehicles.

According to the National Automotive Sampling System Database, this accident can cause severe injuries to the upper limbs, thorax, lower limbs, neck, abdomen and head.

Vehicle rollover victims sustain severe multiple injuries that can be very expensive to treat. Some of the injuries include broken bones, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, cuts, bruises, and soft tissue injuries. These injuries can cause permanent disability, paralysis, loss of critical functions, internal damages, and also death.

If involved in a vehicle rollover, hire a car accident attorney to help you claim full compensation.

Head-on Collision

If a drowsy driver is driving at a high speed and suffers a head-on crash, the front area of the vehicle can collapse. This can cause severe injuries to the driver and the passenger on the front seat of the vehicle. This accident mainly occurs if a driver is on the wrong side of the road or while trying to overtake on a blind spot.

Head-on collisions are scary and can leave people with serious injuries or worse. If the cabin collapses, you can end up with chest injuries and broken bones. Head-on collisions are especially bad if the driver or passenger were not wearing their safety belts at the time of the accident.

Rear-End Collision

It is easy for a drowsy driver to ram into other vehicles, especially if they fail to break on time. Depending on the speed of the vehicle, this accident can cause minor injuries and major damages. These accidents are common and mostly occur at lower speeds. In most cases, the rear driver is often liable for the accident.

Single Car Accident

Fatigued drivers are often prone to single-car accidents because they will fail to notice a pedestrian, animal, or any obstacle on the road in good time. This accident is caused when the driver swerves quickly to avoid hitting something on their path.

The driver can end up hitting a guardrail, an electrical pole, road barriers, a tree, or even driving off a cliff. Depending on the speed or location, this accident can cause minor or severe injuries.

Other types of accidents involving drowsy driving are side-impact crashes, especially at intersections, and T-bone crashes, which can also cause serious injuries.

Hire a Lawyer when Dealing with Fatigued Driving Lawsuits

It may be best if you do not assume that a drowsy driver is automatically at fault and should compensate you for damages. Get in touch with an accident attorney to ensure that you get the compensation that you deserve.